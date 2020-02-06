Vaping Executives Face Congressional Grilling With United Message: It’s FDA’s Job To Regulate Us, So Hands Off

It was an interesting strategy for Juul and other e-cigarette executives to take considering the FDA has continuously rung the alarm over the vaping crisis. They even invoked former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who has been vocal in leading the charge against youth vaping. Meanwhile, a nationwide flavor ban is set to go into effect today. What does that mean?

Stat: Juul And Other E-Cig Makers To Congress: FDA, Not You, Should Regulate Us

When the CEOs from Juul and four other leading e-cigarette makers came before a House investigative panel Wednesday, they had a united message for Congress: Don’t do anything, the Food and Drug Administration will sort this out. All five of the executives, which also came from Reynolds American, Njoy, Fontem, and Logic, used the FDA to parry questions from lawmakers, insisting that the issue of youth vaping is being controlled. At some points they even bragged about their compliance with regulators and the potential impact e-cigarettes could have on public health. (Florko, 2/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Lawmakers Blame CEOs For Rise In Youth Vaping

Lawmakers chastised top executives of five vaping companies at a hearing here Wednesday, blaming them for causing an epidemic of e-cigarette use among young people through targeted marketing. The senior executives said they didn’t now market to young people, and some said they never have. But some congressmen rejected those claims. “Saying you are responsible men, and have integrity, that is not true,” said Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D., N.J.), chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “I’m upset by hearing constant reference to your integrity.” (Burton, 2/5)

The Hill: Juul Pitched Products To Native American Tribes, Congressional Investigation Finds

Juul targeted Native American tribes when trying to sell their e-cigarette products, according to a report released by Congressional investigators Wednesday. The company, which is one of the most popular e-cigarette brands in the U.S., is under fire by the Trump administration and Congress for its marketing tactics and rising youth vaping rates. (Hellmann, 2/5)

The Washington Post: Most Flavored E-Cigarette Pods Banned As Of Feb. 6: FAQ

The hotly debated Trump administration partial ban on flavored e-cigarettes takes effect Thursday. Which vaping products will be affected? Which will still be available? And what happens next in the administration’s efforts to reduce teen vaping? Here are some answers. (McGinley, 2/5)

NBC News: Federal Flavor Ban Goes Into Effect Thursday, But Many Flavored Vape Products Will Still Be Available

The ban covers a number of kid-friendly flavorings, such as mint and fruit, though menthol and tobacco flavorings will remain legal. However, the ban only applies to specific types of devices: cartridge or pre-filled pod devices, like the ones made popular by Juul. All other devices will be left on the market. But limiting access to Juul, which stopped selling all non-menthol and tobacco flavored pods in November, is unlikely to have much of an effect on teens already addicted to nicotine. (Edwards, 2/5)

Bloomberg: Juul Bulks Up Its Science Staff As FDA Vaping Deadline Nears

Juul Labs Inc. has hired former Food and Drug Administration employees and is recruiting more researchers as the top U.S. e-cigarette maker prepares for a regulatory hurdle that will determine its future. The company and its peers must submit applications to the FDA by May 12 in order to continue selling their products. The deadline is a defining moment for the e-cigarette industry, which has been under fire after a surge in teen vaping and a lung-injury outbreak that sickened thousands and was later tied to vaping products containing THC. (LaVito, 2/5)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: National Vaping Debate Comes To Georgia

David Higginbotham says vaping may have saved his life, but Amy Sedgwick says it nearly ended her teenage son’s. The two Atlantans represent the national debate swirling around the nicotine-delivery devices, which have surged in popularity, even among high school and middle school students. (Tagami, 2/5)

