Vaping ‘Is Our Demon’: Where E-Cigarettes Help Adults Kick A Habit, Students Are Getting Hooked

There's been an explosion of vaping among high school and middle school students across the country, and advocates worry the devices are creating a new generation of kids addicted to nicotine.

The New York Times: ‘I Can’t Stop’: Schools Struggle With Vaping Explosion

The student had been caught vaping in school three times before he sat in the vice principal’s office at Cape Elizabeth High School in Maine this winter and shamefacedly admitted what by then was obvious. “I can’t stop,” he told the vice principal, Nate Carpenter. So Mr. Carpenter asked the school nurse about getting the teenager nicotine gum or a patch, to help him get through the school day without violating the rules prohibiting vaping. (Zernike, 4/2)

The Wall Street Journal: Schools And Parents Fight A Juul E-Cigarette Epidemic

At Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pa., Principal Steve Lehman’s locked safe, which once contained the occasional pack of confiscated cigarettes, is now filled with around 40 devices that look like flash drives. The device is called a Juul and it is a type of e-cigarette that delivers a powerful dose of nicotine, derived from tobacco, in a patented salt solution that smokers say closely mimics the feeling of inhaling cigarettes. It has become a coveted teen status symbol and a growing problem in high schools and middle schools, spreading with a speed that has taken teachers, parents and school administrators by surprise. (Chaker, 4/2)

