Vaping’s Damage To Lungs Goes Beyond Acute Illness To Chronic Risk Of Respiratory Disease

Although much attention has been focused on the recent outbreak of a dangerous vaping-related lung disease, a new study drives home the message that the practice can have longterm consequences as well. In other news, New York bans nearly all flavored e-cigarette products and Texas students face felony charges over vaping.

NPR: Vaping Nicotine Tied To Long-Term Lung Damage In Nonsmokers And Smokers

The extreme cases of lung injury caused by vaping have raised awareness of the potential harms of electronic cigarettes. Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began tracking the problem last March, there have been 52 confirmed deaths and about 2,400 hospitalizations. Many of these acute illnesses are linked to black market THC products, but a growing body of evidence points to the risks associated with vaping nicotine. (Aubrey, 12/16)

CNN: Vaping Linked With Long-Term Risk Of Respiratory Disease In New Study

The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine on Monday, is among the first bodies of research to examine the link between e-cigarette use and respiratory disease in the long-term, by analyzing e-cigarette use and respiratory disease during a three-year period. "I was a little surprised that we could find evidence on incident lung disease in the longitudinal study, because three years is a while but most studies that look at the development of lung disease go over 10 to 20 years," said Stanton Glantz, senior author of the study and director of University of California, San Francisco's Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education. (Howard, 12/16)

The Wall Street Journal: To Fight Vaping, New York City Bans Nearly All Flavored E-Cigarettes

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday signed into law a bill that bans the retail sale of nearly all flavored e-cigarette products, which health officials have said are popular among young people. New York joins some 230 municipalities and states across the country that have enacted restrictions on the sale of the products. The New York City Council passed the ban in late November. Mint and wintergreen flavors are included in the ban, but not tobacco-flavored products. (West, 12/16)

Texas Tribune: Texas Students Face Felony Charges, Expulsions As Schools Fight Vaping

In North Texas’ Coppell Independent School District, “vape-detecting technology” — sensors akin to smoke alarms — are tucked in secret locations on campuses. They automatically ping administrators when suspicious chemicals wafting in the air indicate students might be vaping. In other Texas school districts, students must sign out to use the bathroom during class, and drug-sniffing dogs are making the rounds. (Swaby and McCullough 12/17)

