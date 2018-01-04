Vast Geographical, Ethnic Disparities In Infant Mortality Continue To Plague U.S.

But a recent study found that, overall, infant mortality declined in recent years.

CNN: Infant Mortality: States With The Highest Rates

There's good and bad news when it comes to infant mortality in the United States. Infant mortality, or the death of a baby before his or her 1st birthday, has declined in recent years across the nation and around the world. Yet disparities persist across states, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics on Thursday. (Howard, 1/4)

Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Near Bottom In Black Infant Mortality

Ohio ranked next to last among the 50 states and the District of Columbia with 13.46 deaths for every 1,000 live births to black mothers from 2013 to 2015. That’s more than double the state’s infant-mortality rate of 5.76 for babies born to white mothers during the same period, according to data released Thursday by the National Center for Health Statistics. (Candisky, 1/4)

In other news on infant health —

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Navigating The Co-Sleeping Debate As A Breastfeeding Mother

The issue of sharing a bed with a baby, known as co-sleeping or bed-sharing, is hotly debated in parenting communities. While hospitals and medical providers in the United States almost uniformly discourage bed-sharing, the practice remains popular among parents. (Ledbetter, 1/3)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription