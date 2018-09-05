Verbal Brawling, Chaos Dominate First Day Of Kavanaugh Hearings, But Dems Still Face Brutal Odds Of Blocking Nominee

"If you want to pick judges for your way of thinking, then you better win an election,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Democrats who dominated the first day of hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Republicans remained mostly unfazed, confident that they have enough votes to get him through.

The New York Times: Democrats Open Contentious Hearings With Attack On ‘Partisan’ Kavanaugh

Senate Democrats tore into President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee on Tuesday, painting Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh as a narrow-minded partisan as the opening day of his confirmation hearings verged on pandemonium. Dozens of screaming protesters were hauled out of the hearing room in handcuffs. The verbal brawl began moments after the hearings began. Democrats, furious at being denied access to records related to Judge Kavanaugh, immediately interrupted the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, demanding time to consider tens of thousands of pages of documents released late Monday — the night before the hearing. (Stolberg and Liptak, 9/4)

The Washington Post: Partisan Fury Bursts Into The Open As Kavanaugh Hearings Begin

But GOP senators mostly calmly defended Kavanaugh from what Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) called the Shakespearean nature of the hearing — “sound and fury, signifying nothing” — confident that there were no defections from the solid Republican support Kavanaugh needs to be confirmed as the Supreme Court’s 114th justice. The 53-year-old judge, who serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, sat impassively for nearly seven hours of senators’ statements before speaking for less than 20 minutes. Senators plan to begin questioning him Wednesday morning. (Barnes, Kim, Marimow and Wagner, 9/4)

Politico: Schumer, Democrats Wrestled Over Staging Mass Kavanaugh Walkout

Given the brutal odds they face in beating a nominee they can’t stop unilaterally, Democrats went as far as they could go without splintering. Even Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) admitted the display had caught on, remarking that “either you run the committee, or it runs you” and telling Democrats that “you guys have been very successful today in running the committee.” (Everett and Schor, 9/4)

Los Angeles Times: Kavanaugh's Supreme Court Hearing Gets Off To A Combative Start As Democrats Protest The Process

Republicans rushed to Kavanaugh’s defense and accused Democrats of playing politics with the nomination. "If you want to pick judges for your way of thinking, then you better win an election,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Democrats. (Savage, Haberkorn and Wire, 9/4)

The Wall Street Journal: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Hearing Has Testy Start

Judge Kavanaugh, who spoke at day’s end, made no reference to the seven hours of partisan debate. He touted his judicial impartiality at a session in which Democrats painted him as a servant of social conservatives and business interests. “I don’t decide cases based on personal or policy preferences. I am not a pro-plaintiff or pro-defendant judge. I am not a pro-prosecution or pro-defense judge. I am a pro-law judge,” he said. “If confirmed to the court, I would be part of a team of nine, committed to deciding cases according to the Constitution and laws of the United States.” (Bravin and Tau, 9/4)

Los Angeles Times: 10 Things To Watch For In The Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing Wednesday

Democrats have at least two days — and 50 minutes each — to ask Kavanaugh about abortion, gun rights, presidential power, healthcare or whatever else they choose. Republicans will have the same time to draw out Kavanaugh’s credentials and strengths. Here’s a look at what we’ll be watching for Wednesday. (Wire and Haberkorn, 9/4)

NPR: Kavanaugh Hearings Day 2: Senators' Questions To Take Center Stage

Kavanaugh is also likely to be questioned about his thoughts on presidential power and immunity. Although he worked on the Starr report, he later wrote that a sitting president should not have to face the distraction of civil or criminal investigations — a position that worries Democrats in light of the ongoing Department of Justice probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to the Trump campaign. "We have to confront an uncomfortable but important question about whether President Trump may have selected you, Judge Kavanaugh, with an eye towards protecting himself," said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. (Horsley, 9/5)

