Vermont’s Successful Experiment To Lower Health Costs Closely Watched By Other States, Experts

Vermont's program -- that both incentivizes doctors to keep patients as healthy as possible and focuses on social factors that play a role in people's wellbeing -- is expected to be within 1 percent of meeting its financial target. Meanwhile, insurers look beyond just the doctor's office, in an effort to cut costs.

The Associated Press: Eyes Turn To Vermont As It Sees Success With Health System

A Vermont health care organization working to keep patients healthier while reducing costs is being closely watched because of its rate of success — it was within 1 percent of meeting its financial target in its first year and has now been expanded to cover about 18 percent of the state's population, officials said. Last year, OneCare Vermont covered about 24,000 Medicaid patients and now covers about 112,000 patients whose health care is provided through Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance. (Ring, 5/13)

The Associated Press: Insider Q&A: Insurers Look Beyond Medical Bills To Cut Costs

Health insurers are moving beyond medical claims. They want to know if you have a ride to the doctor's office or if you're eating right too. It's a push to keep people healthy and control medical spending. WellCare Health Plans Inc. has been traveling this path for years. The Medicaid and Medicare Advantage coverage provider started a toll-free phone line in 2014 to connect callers with social services and programs that help with things like food, housing or transportation. (Murphy, 5/13)

In other health industry news —

The Wall Street Journal: Is This Hospital Takeover Permitted? Ask The Catholic Church

It isn’t just the Federal Trade Commission scrutinizing U.S. health-care mergers these days. The Vatican is watching, too. Some of the biggest recent deals involve nonprofit hospitals affiliated with the Catholic Church, which make up about 8% of U.S. hospitals. Many began as small institutions founded by nuns more than a century ago. But as they have combined and grown into large corporations, they are posing new moral quandaries for church officials, who have a say in which mergers go ahead. (Evans, 5/14)

And, an eye-popping price tag to treat foot pain —

Kaiser Health News: Sticker Shock Jolts Oklahoma Patient: $15,076 For Four Tiny Screws

Sherry Young just wanted to be able to walk without pain. About three years ago, she began to experience sharp pain in her left foot. Her big toe had become crooked and constantly rubbed up against the adjacent toe, making it painful to run, walk or even stand. “I could not walk without intense pain unless I had a pad underneath my toes for cushioning,” Young said. (Szabo, 5/14)

