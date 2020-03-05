Vertex Dustup With Canada Over Expensive Cystic Fibrosis Drug Follows Clashes With Other Countries

Treatments have been approved by Health Canada, but advocates say the government doesn't want to engage with the drugmaker so patients without private insurance are suffering. News on the pharmaceutical industry is also on Sanofi's case for its high insulin prices, Georgia's proposals to regulate drug costs, and Costco's partnership with a pharmacy benefit manager.

Stat: Oh, Canada! Vertex Battles Another Country Over Access To Cystic Fibrosis Treatments

A row has broken out between Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Canadian officials over access to its cystic fibrosis medicines, the latest instance in which the drug maker has locked horns with a government. The drug maker maintained that five separate offers were made over the past several years to the pan-Canadian Pricing Alliance, which conducts joint negotiations on behalf of the provincial, territorial, and federal governments in the country, although provinces make reimbursement decisions. In response to questions, a Vertex spokeswoman claimed the company never received any feedback or opportunity to hold formal talks over three cystic fibrosis treatments that are approved for use in Canada. (Silverman, 3/4)

The Wall Street Journal: Sanofi, Fighting Back In Insulin Price Debate, Says Its Net Prices Fell 11%

Sanofi maker of the world’s bestselling insulin, said the price it received for its drugs fell on average just over 11% last year, including rebates it pays to insurers and health pharmacy-benefit managers. It is the latest in a series of drug company pricing disclosures aimed at trying to spread the blame for rising health-care costs. Insulin, in particular, has become a political lightning rod in the drug-price debate. (Roland, 3/4)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Bills Aimed To Control Drug Costs, Pharmacy Audits Pass Georgia House

Three bills aimed at reducing costs to patients and pharmacists by regulating pharmacy benefit managers passed the Georgia House of Representatives on Wednesday morning. Pharmacy benefit managers act as middlemen between insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies and consumers to negotiate drug prices.They can also play a part in decisions including which drugs are covered, which are eligible for rebates and which pharmacies insurance holders can purchase from. (Coyne, 3/4)

Modern Healthcare: Costco Buys Stake In SSM Health Pharmacy Benefit Manager

Wholesale retailer Costco is expanding its footprint in the pharmacy benefit management business by purchasing a minor stake in a PBM owned by St. Louis-based hospital system SSM Health. SSM Health said the deal would allow the not-for-profit system to tap into Costco's expertise and expand its transparent PBM model, called Navitus Health Solutions, to more people. The deal also includes a specialty pharmacy subsidiary. (Livingston, 3/4)

