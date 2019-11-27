Veteran Health Care ‘Whenever, Wherever They Need It’: Use Of Telemedicine Spikes 17%

Veterans Affairs has rolled out a telemedicine app, offers services online and in rural areas is opening telehealth clinics at VFWs. State restrictions were dropped for the VA, allowing VA physicians and nurses to administer care to veterans via telemedicine across state borders, regardless of state licensing. Other news on veterans is on treatment for toxic exposures and a tragic discovery.

Modern Healthcare: Telemedicine Sees 17% Growth In Veteran Population

More than 900,000 veterans used telemedicine services from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in fiscal 2019, up 17% from the previous year, the agency announced Friday. The VA has been bolstering its telemedicine services in recent years, introducing new avenues for virtual care and proposing a federal rule to ease licensing restrictions for providers. (Cohen, 11/25)

WBUR: Department Of Veterans Affairs Thinks Telehealth Clinics May Help Vets In Rural Areas

About 5 million vets live in rural America and when it comes to health-care, there can be both literal and logistical obstacles. The Department of Veterans Affairs thinks telehealth clinics may help. (Price, 11/25)

Kansas City Star: VA Secretary Says Veterans Exposed To Toxins Might Get Help

A new study into whether military toxic exposures cause cancer and other illnesses could make it easier for veterans to get their medical expenses covered, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs secretary said Monday in Kansas City. (Gutierrez, 11/25)

The Associated Press: Navy Veteran May Have Been Dead In Apartment For 3 Years

Doris Stevens’ son, a Navy veteran who traveled the world for work and pleasure, suddenly stopped answering her phone calls in 2016. Stevens said she spent years trying to find out what happened, appealing to authorities to no avail. Earlier this month, Stevens received a grim answer when maintenance workers found Ronald Wayne White dead on the floor of his apartment in a Dallas suburb. (11/25)

