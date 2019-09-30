Veterans, Active Duty Military Cite ‘Lack Of Service’ On Prescriptions From Pharmacy-Middleman

Since 2009, Express Scripts has held the exclusive right to serve as pharmacy benefit manager to 9.5 million active-duty troops and veterans as well as their dependents, who together received $7.7 billion worth of drugs in 2018. Other news on veterans' health care is on dental care and a new health center in Manchester, N.H.

Columbus Dispatch: US Military Community Beset By Pharmacy-Middleman Headaches

In Ohio, PBMs have been accused of overbilling taxpayers, anti-competitive practices and interfering with cancer patients’ access to medication. Now, similar complaints are surfacing about the exclusive contract that one of them, Express Scripts, has with Tricare, the program that provides health care to active-duty military and to veterans. (Schladen, 9/28)

Health News Florida: Bill Aims To Expand Veteran Dental Coverage

Congressman Gus Bilirakis from Palm Harbor has proposed a federal bill that would direct the Department of Veteran Affairs to carry out a new pilot program for dental services. He said the VA only offers dental services to veterans who are 100% disabled and who have a combat-related injury to the mouth. (Miller, 9/27)

New Hampshire Union Leader: VA Breaks Ground On New Urgent Care, Mental Health Addition

The Manchester VA Medical Center broke ground on its new 16,000-square-foot addition to include urgent care and mental health services Friday morning. The two-story addition will enhance services by offering a direct entrance to the urgent care center, according to the organization. ...The addition will free up about 5,000 square feet in the hospital for other services. Construction being done by Eckman Construction in Bedford is set to start next month.(Phelps, 9/27)

