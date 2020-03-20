Veterans Affairs Braced To Help Hospitals Deal With Overflow Of Patients

The Department of Veterans Affairs is designated by federal law to act as back-up to other hospitals in times of crisis. Over the past two weeks, the VA expanded hospital capacity, dropping occupancy in acute care beds from about 80% to over 60% to make room for possible civilian patients

The Associated Press: As Virus Spreads, VA Gets Set To Back Up Taxed US Hospitals

The Department of Veterans Affairs is bracing for a potential surge of 1 million veterans infected by coronavirus and at the same time is preparing for the possibility it may have to absorb overflow civilian patients if private hospitals are overrun by the pandemic. Based on a “worst case” scenario that up to 1 in 5 of its mostly elderly population of veterans will need coronavirus care, the government-run hospital system is seeking $16.6 billion in emergency money, according to a VA document submitted to Congress and obtained by The Associated Press. (Yen, 3/19)

NPR: VA Secretary Wilkie: 'We Are The Surge Force'

In an interview with NPR News, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie said the VA stands ready to back up the nation's health care system, but has not yet been asked to deploy resources by the Department of Health and Human Services. "We have been preparing for what has been coming for a while now," Wilkie said. "In war and in case of natural disaster or an epidemic, we are the surge force." (Lawrence, 3/19)

Politico: VA Secretary: VA Preparing To Deploy 3,000 Medical Personnel For Virus Response

The VA is "preparing for a national call on this matter," Wilkie said in a telephone interview, likening the personnel to military reservists who can be called up by the president at any time. "They know that they can be deployed anywhere in the country. Just like the reserves, their physicals are up to date, their shots are up to date. That prepares them to launch when called upon." Asked if he has any timeline on when they might be needed, Wilkie said, "we haven't come to that point yet." But he said the agency is gaming out where they might be most needed. For example, "city X has this happen, what is the request from the governor, and how do you respond to that governor's request that comes through," Wilkie said. (Bender, 3/19)

In other military news —

NPR: Head Of National Guard Says Tens Of Thousands Could Be Called Up

Tens of thousands of guardsmen could be called up to help state efforts to combat the coronavirus in the coming weeks and months, the head of the National Guard Bureau said. "This could quickly blossom," Gen. Joseph Lengyel told Pentagon reporters Thursday. At the moment, just over 2,000 members of the National Guard are assisting governors in 27 states, doing things such as helping with testing and transportation. Lengyel said that number could double by this weekend. (Bowman and Kennedy, 3/19)

Politico: Trump’s Wobbly Coronavirus Response Leaves Pentagon Playing Catchup

The Pentagon and the White House, in the weeks leading up to the president’s national emergency declaration on Friday, quarreled over the response to the coronavirus outbreak that was sweeping the country. Defense Department leaders urged measures such as restricting troop travel in order to contain the virus. But other administration officials pushed back, arguing against any “rash” steps that could have political ramifications and economic impact, defense officials told POLITICO. (Seligman, 3/19)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription