The law, which passed in August, expanded benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits. The Department of Veterans Affairs will begin processing claims for benefits beginning Jan. 1. Meanwhile, the VA said it will expand screening for those potentially exposed to toxic hazards.

The Hill: VA To Prioritize Veterans With Cancer In Line For Benefits From New Toxic Exposure Law

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will give priority to veterans with cancer when it begins processing benefits claims under the landmark toxic exposure law signed this summer, VA Secretary Denis McDonough announced Monday. “I’m proud to announce for the first time today, on National Cancer Awareness Day, that we’re expediting benefits delivery for veterans with cancer conditions covered by law,” McDonough said during an appearance at the National Press Club. (Mitchell, 11/7)

Military.Com: VA To Move Veterans With Cancer To Front Of The PACT Act Line

The VA is set to begin processing claims for benefits filed under the toxic exposure bill, known as the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, or PACT, Act, on Jan. 1. The law designated 23 diseases as presumed to be linked to burn pits used during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and other airborne pollutants and environmental hazards from earlier conflicts, meaning veterans with those ailments will now have a streamlined process for claiming health care and disability benefits. (Kheel, 11/7)

Stars And Stripes: Toxic Screening Will Expand To All VA Facilities, Veterans Enrolled In The Agency’s Health Care System

The Department of Veterans Affairs on Tuesday will expand toxic screening to all veterans enrolled in its health care system in the United States under a new law that expands eligibility for care and benefits for those exposed to burn pits and other toxins, agency officials announced Monday. (Samora, 11/7)

Military.Com: VA Starts Doing Toxic Exposure Screenings As Advocates Press For Medical Testing

Primary care physicians within the Veterans Health Administration will begin asking their patients this week whether they think they were exposed to environmental hazards during their service -- a conversation Department of Veterans Affairs officials say should lead to increased awareness and treatment for medical conditions linked to burn pits, pesticides, industrial chemicals and other toxins vets encountered in the military. But advocates for military personnel and veterans say the five-minute screening doesn't go far enough and are pressing the VA for medical screenings, including cancer tests, for those who served in geographic areas with the most likelihood for exposure. (Kime, 11/7)

KATU: Service Members At Risk? Young Female Veterans Face Devastating Breast Cancer Diagnoses

Spotlight on America dug into the prevalence of breast cancer among servicewomen and learned that military women have a 20-40% higher risk than their civilian counterparts, according to a 2009 study published by the National Institutes of Health. (Daniels, Nejman and Brauer, 11/7)

The Free Lance-Star: Army Veteran ‘A Testimony’ To Breast Cancer For Men

As the radiologist drew a tissue sample for a biopsy, Army veteran Boyd Elliott knew by the look on her face that something wasn’t right, but he wasn’t prepared for the news that followed. He had cancer — breast cancer. (Dyson, 11/6)

Reuters: Supreme Court Rebuffs U.S. Veteran's Disability Case, One Conservative Justice Dissenting

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a dispute involving an Air Force veteran's bid to reinstate certain disability benefits denied by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, prompting a sharp dissent by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch. (Chung, 11/7)

KHN: Defense Department Health Plan Cuts Its Pharmacy Network by Nearly 15,000 Outlets

Doris Spatz takes a once-a-day pill, Kisqali, to keep her metastatic breast cancer in check. As a patient in the Defense Department health system, she can fill routine prescriptions at a military pharmacy without a copay but also has the option of using a regular pharmacy through Tricare, the Defense Department’s private health care program. Spatz found a local pharmacy in her Alexandria, Virginia, neighborhood and was getting the life-preserving medicine there. (Kime, 11/8)

