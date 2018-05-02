Veterans With Chronic PTSD See Dramatic Decrease In Symptoms After Taking Ecstasy

After being treated with the street drug, 68 percent of the patients no longer met the clinical criteria for PTSD. “I was finally able to process all the dark stuff that happened,” said Nicholas Blackston, 32, a study participant.

The New York Times: Ecstasy As PTSD Relief For Soldiers: ‘I Was Able To Forgive Myself.’

The drug known by the street names Ecstasy or Molly could be a promising treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a new study. Research published Tuesday in the British journal The Lancet Psychiatry found that after two sessions of psychotherapy with the party drug, officially known as MDMA, a majority of 26 combat veterans and first-responders with chronic PTSD who had not been helped by traditional methods saw dramatic decreases in symptoms. (Philipps, 5/1)

In other news —

The Associated Press: VA ‘Doubling Down’ To Respond To Utah Vet’s Messy Room

Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said Tuesday the messy room and long wait times provided to an Army veteran at a Salt Lake City VA clinic were “unacceptable,” and that he was intervening in the case. The VA clinic in Utah and others across the country are “doubling down to ensure that exam rooms and other treatment areas meet VA’s strong standards,” Wilkie said in a statement. (Hattem, 5/1)

