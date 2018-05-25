"You may as well be a felon when you're looking for a job," said Iraq War veteran Kristofer Goldsmith, who was discharged for attempting suicide.

The Associated Press: Discharged And Jobless: Veterans Seek Change In Hiring Rules

Military veterans who were discharged for relatively minor offenses say they often can't get jobs, and they hope a recent warning to employers by the state of Connecticut will change that. The state's human rights commission told employers last month they could be breaking the law if they discriminate against veterans with some types of less-than-honorable discharges. Blanket policies against hiring such veterans could be discriminatory, the commission said, because the military has issued them disproportionately to black, Latino, gay and disabled veterans. (McDermott, 5/25)