Vets Who Are Denied Benefits Face Antiquated Appeals System That Can Take Decades

The Department of Veterans Affairs pays benefits to about 5 million people, but more than 470,000 veterans have been denied and are appealing. Those appeals can be mired in bureacracy for years. Also in the news, an Arizona-based company that oversees care for some veterans is hoping to extend its contract -- even as it's a target of a federal grand jury investigation.

The New York Times: Veterans Claiming Disability Pay Face Wall Of Denials And Delays

Jonathan Bey hurt his back while repairing buoys at sea in the Coast Guard, and after he was discharged, he filed what he thought would be a routine request for veterans disability benefits. That was 34 years ago. After repeated denials by the Department of Veterans Affairs, appeals by Mr. Bey, and more than a couple of letters saying that the department had lost his files, Mr. Bey is still waiting. (Philipps, 11/13)

Arizona Republic: Arizona-Based VA Contractor Collected 'Tens Of Millions' In Over Payments, Federal Audit Says

A Phoenix-based company that oversees about half of the private medical care for America's veterans is looking to extend its contract even as documents reveal it overbilled the government by tens of millions of dollars. In addition: It's the target of a federal grand jury investigation. The company, TriWest Healthcare Alliance, has multi-billion-dollar contracts with the Department of Veterans Affairs to administer private health-care appointments for ex-military personnel in Arizona and 27 other states. (Wagner, 11/13)

