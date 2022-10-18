Vibrio Surges In Florida After Hurricane Ian
Flooding is to blame for the spike in infections. CBS News says at least 29 cases and four deaths have been confirmed in Lee County this year, with all but two cases diagnosed after the hurricane. Meanwhile, in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott called for distribution of overdose-reversal drugs.
CBS News:
Florida County Sees Spike In Deadly Infections Caused By "Flesh-Eating" Bacteria After Hurricane Ian
In Lee County — where Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane — officials say storm surges and subsequent flooding led to a spike in potentially deadly infections caused by Vibrio vulnificus, a species of bacteria found in warm, brackish water that typically comes in contact with humans through raw or undercooked seafood. (Mae Czachor, 10/17)
The Texas Tribune:
Greg Abbott: Texas Must Fund Distribution Of Overdose Reversal Medication
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said the state should fund the distribution of an overdose reversal medication to help curb the growing number of opioid-related deaths. (Salhotra, 10/17)
Houston Chronicle:
Texas School Districts Distribute DNA Kits In Case Of Emergencies
Texas public school systems are set to distribute DNA and fingerprint identification kits for K-8 students to parents who wish to store their child's DNA is case of emergency. (Dellinger, 10/17)
Los Angeles Times:
Ports Blame COVID-19 For Surge In Harmful Emissions
At the Port of Los Angeles, cancer-causing diesel particulate matter rose 56% compared with 2020. The emissions of nitrogen oxides, the precursor to smog, increased 54% while lung-irritating sulfur oxides rose 145%. (Briscoe, 10/17)
KHN:
Campaigning Ramps Up As South Dakota Voters Decide On Medicaid Expansion
A silver minivan decorated with a large sticker reading “Love Your Neighbor Tour” recently circumnavigated South Dakota. Catholic nuns, Protestant pastors, a synagogue president, and a Muslim nonprofit professional were among the interfaith leaders who packed into the rented six-seater or caravanned behind. The road trip’s mission: to register voters and urge them to support expansion of the state’s Medicaid program to cover thousands more low-income adults. (Zionts, 10/18)