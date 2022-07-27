Vice President Calls Doctor At Heart Of Ohio Rape Victim Abortion Case
Vice President Kamala Harris called Dr. Caitlin Bernard to thank her for her "courage, professionalism, and dedication to her patients." Dr. Bernard has also been speaking to news outlets about the real-world implications of anti-abortion laws. Meanwhile, Indiana's attorney general, a Republican, is reported to be carrying through with his threat of investigating Bernard.
CBS News:
Vice President Harris Called Dr. Caitlin Bernard: "She Thanked Me For Speaking Out" On Abortion
Vice President Kamala Harris called Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who was pushed into the spotlight after a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio received a medicinal-induced abortion in Indiana earlier this month. Bernard is the doctor who provided the abortion to the 10-year-old on June 30, according to Indiana records, though she cannot confirm that due to privacy laws. Bernard said she was at work when Harris called. (Yilek and Huey-Burns, 7/26)
CBS News:
Dr. Caitlin Bernard Speaks Out On "Real-Life Implications" Of Abortion Bans: "Come Spend A Day In My Clinic"
"I think we're at a time in our country where people are starting to realize the impact of these anti-abortion laws," Bernard told "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell in an exclusive television interview on Tuesday. (Yilek, 7/26)
CNN:
Dr. Caitlin Bernard: Indiana AG Rokita Is Investigating Doctor Who Provided Abortion Services For A 10-Year-Old Ohio Rape Victim
The Indiana doctor who provided abortion services for a 10-year-old girl who was raped is now being investigated by the state's attorney general, according to a lawyer for the doctor. A notice from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita of his inquiry into Dr. Caitlin Bernard arrived Tuesday, attorney Kathleen DeLaney said. (Boxer, Babineau and Frehse, 7/27)