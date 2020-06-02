Victims Share Brutal Stories From Alaska, Home To The Highest Rate Of Sexual Assault In The Nation
ProPublica and the Anchorage Daily News collected more than 300 responses from people willing to discuss their stories and how they're trying to recover.
ProPublica/Anchorage Daily News:
Unheard
Alaska has the highest rate of sexual assault in the nation, nearly four times the national average. About one third of women in Alaska have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime. Yet it is a secret so steeped into everyday life that to discuss it is to disrupt the norm. These 29 women and men did not choose to be violated, but they now are choosing to speak about what happened to them. Last year, the Anchorage Daily News partnered with ProPublica to investigate sexual violence in Alaska, and explore why the situation isn’t getting better. We continue that work this year. (Gallardo, Sussman, Chang, Hopkins and Theriault, 6/1)
ProPublica:
Here’s What Experts Say To Do After Experiencing Sexual Assault
In the course of reporting Unheard and interviewing dozens of survivors, questions surfaced again and again about what to do after a sexual assault, and how to navigate social services and the legal system. The following resources are intended to inform survivors, their family members and friends, and others in the community about ways they can seek help. We consulted six professionals in Alaska, including a therapist, a law enforcement officer, advocates for survivors, a nurse and a prosecutor. (Gallardo and Sussman, 6/1)