Viewpoints: A Surprising Reason US Health Care Is So Pricey; The Pandemic Fund Has Some Flaws
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
The Washington Post:
Expensive U.S. Health Care Enables Low Prices In Other Countries
The United States spends twice as much per person as other wealthy countries on health care. This fact is well-known, and when it is mentioned, people often point out that the governments of other developed countries leverage purchasing power to drive cheaper, more universal care. So why doesn’t the United States do the same thing? (David Goldhill, 11/29)
Stat:
Rushing Into The World Bank's Pandemic Fund Is A Bad Idea
The World Bank has rolled out a new Financial Intermediary Fund for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response (FIF) in an improbable and harmful timetable. Backing of the fund by the Biden administration as part of its strategy to strengthen health security and prepare for biothreats only accelerated the speed. (Vineeta Gupta, 11/29)
Miami Herald:
End HIV Treatment Disparities Between Whites, People Of Color
Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. South Florida has the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses in the nation. Adrian’s story is just one of many. (Stephen Fallon, 11/29)
The Tennessean:
Palliative Care Changed My Life. Here's What It Is And How It Can Help You Too
As a nurse, I’ve seen illness and death a number of times and while you get used to witnessing these inevitable parts of life, it never becomes easy. That’s why I was immediately drawn to palliative care – a type of care that focuses on relieving the pain and symptoms of serious illness. (Misty Hartley, 11/29)