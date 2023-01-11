Viewpoints: Advocates Make Doctor Visits Less Stressful For Patients; It’s Time To Revamp The FDA
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
Dallas Morning News:
You Don’t Have To Navigate The Medical Landscape Alone
In the past couple of years, I’ve dealt with a few — melanoma, chronic migraines, debilitating tendonitis, a whole mess of dental troubles caused by missing adult teeth. I’m usually adept at finding answers and giving advice, but, because I’ve been dealing with so many issues at once, I’ve often felt inadequate advocating for myself. (Tyra Damm, 1/11)
The Washington Post:
After Baby Formula Crisis, Break Up The FDA
The Food and Drug Administration last year failed repeatedly to keep the nation’s babies safe from tainted formula. The baby formula fiasco was the latest in a long line of food crises that the agency was slow to catch and handle. (1/10)
Chicago Tribune:
Damar Hamlin’s Cardiac Arrest Reveals Medical System's Disparities
Our sophisticated emergency treatment is unrivaled even as the comprehensive U.S. patient care system remains the world’s most expensive and possibly the most dysfunctional. (Cory Franklin, 1/10)
Chicago Tribune:
CPR Saved Damar Hamlin’s Life. We Need To Teach These Skills
After the shocking and emotional accident on the field that sent Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin into cardiac arrest on Jan. 2, we have recently learned that he is making a remarkable neurological recovery. (Bernice Fokum, 1/10)
Stat:
Banning Noncompete Agreements Would Be A Boon For Physicians
The last two decades have been a period of declining economic influence for practicing physicians. Independent medical practice has been steadily eroded by hospital employment, as well as by private equity and corporate acquisitions, to the point where less than half of physicians in the U.S. work in private practices. (Jeff Goldsmith, 1/11)
Bloomberg:
China Lashes Out At Neighbors Over Covid Visa Curbs
In China’s binary view of the pandemic, there can be only zeros and ones — that is, Covid Zero or Covid for Everyone. (Gearoid Reidy, 1/10)
Stat:
There Are 4 Gaps In Global Pandemic Responses. The Biggest Is Missing Leadership
Three years after news of the first cases of Covid-19 infections and deaths began to appear, the global response to pandemics remains in a sluggish, reactive mode, waiting until dire threats emerge before initiating action. Take the latest Ebola outbreak in central Uganda. (Jerome H. Kim, 1/11)