Viewpoints: American Kids Are Struggling With Mental Health. Here’s How We Can Help
Editorial writers discuss the mental health of our youth, patient safety and ending the covid emergency.
Bloomberg:
CDC Report On Teen Mental Health, Sadness In Girls, Is A Red Alert
Teens are struggling — and we’re not doing enough to help them. That’s the clear message from a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Lisa Jarvis, 2/16)
The Atlantic:
The Tragic Mystery Of Teenage Anxiety
American teenagers—especially girls and kids who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or questioning—are “engulfed” in historic rates of anxiety and sadness. And everybody seems to think they know why. (Derek Thompson, 2/16)
Bloomberg:
Teen Girls Fight Depression, Anxiety, Suicide In New CDC Report
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers a heartbreaking illustration of just how many teens are being pushed to the brink under the mountain of pressure. (Jessica Karl, 2/16)
Los Angeles Times:
How Can We Help Students Traumatized By The Michigan State Shooting?
Yet again this week we are grappling with the news of another mass shooting on school grounds, this time at Michigan State University. Some students who were present at the MSU shooting are also survivors of another Michigan school shooting almost 15 months ago at Oxford High School. (Sonali Rajan, Charles Branas, Mark S. Kaplan, 2/16)
The New York Times:
He Was ‘Losing His Mind Slowly, And I Watched It’
Having watched her son lose more of himself every time he’s hospitalized, Kimberly has become convinced that he needs one of the last options available to their family: conservatorship. (Lulu Garcia-Navarro, 2/16)
Also —
Stat:
Improving Patient Safety Shouldn't Be A Financial Calculation
A recent study of medical error published in The New England Journal of Medicine reached a shocking conclusion about patient safety: Nearly a quarter century after a highly publicized Institute of Medicine report on the prevalence of patient harm sparked vows to cut the rate by half in five years, “in-hospital adverse events” remain so common that they affect roughly one in four patients. At larger institutions, the rate can be 40% or higher. (Michael L. Millenson, 2/17)
Los Angeles Times:
Who Will Suffer When Biden Ends The COVID 'Emergency'?
In the State of the Union, President Biden stated that “we have broken COVID’s grip on us.” Indeed, COVID-19 deaths are down about 75% since last year’s speech. Consistent with that progress, the Biden administration announced in January that it will end the public health emergency (and national emergency) declarations on May 11. Yet nearly 500 Americans are dying from COVID-19 per day. (Wendy Netter Epstein and Daniel Golderg, 2/16)