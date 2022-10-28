Viewpoints: Childhood Polio Vaccination Must Increase; Why Is There No RSV Vaccine?
Editorial writers tackle polio, RSV, covid, and more.
Bloomberg:
Just One Case Of Polio Is A Global Health Threat
Unlike many other diseases, eradicating polio is scientifically possible. The challenge is mustering the will. (10/27)
The Washington Post:
It's Time To Push For An RSV Vaccine For Kids
As a mom to two children under the age of 5, there’s one thing I wish more than anything I could give them this holiday season: a pediatric vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. (Alyssa Rosenberg, 10/27)
Bloomberg:
Bivalent Omicron Booster Might Be Better Than New Studies Show
Two new, small studies are stirring up more controversy over the new Covid boosters, updated to match the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 strains. The research suggests the shots are no better than old boosters. (Lisa Jarvis, 10/27)
The Washington Post:
What To Make Of New Coronavirus Variants
Since July, BA.5 has been the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States. That could soon change as several other variants are on the rise. (Leana S. Wen, 10/27)
The Atlantic:
America’s Morally Obtuse COVID Strategy
The United States has defaulted to treating life with the coronavirus as the new normal, but this normal, sadly, is anything but new. (Celine Gounder, 10/27)
Columbus Dispatch:
5 Reasons Not Understanding Your Doctor Can Be Deadly
A patient’s ability to make healthy choices, to live with a chronic health condition, to follow their specific medication or therapy regimen, and to fully recover from an illness or injury depends greatly on knowing what they must do and how to do it once they leave the doctor’s office or hospital. (Teresa Canfield, Jayne Moreau, Cathy Patton and Marcie L. Rehmar, 10/26)
Stat:
Motivational Interviewing And Health Workforce Well-Being
The National Academy of Medicine launched its National Plan for Health Workforce Well-Being in early October. The report focused on seven priority areas — culture, inclusion, institutionalization, mental health, policy, research, and technology — and called upon “actors” in 10 different groups (spoiler alert: if you’re reading this, you’re likely an actor) to take immediate action to improve the well-being of the health workforce. (Sarah Smithson, 10/28)