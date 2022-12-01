Viewpoints: Covid Has Negatively Affected Measles Vaccinations and HIV/AIDS Elimination
Editorial writers discuss these various public health topics.
The Washington Post:
Measles Vaccine Delivery Needs To Be Accelerated
Measles is one of the most contagious human viruses — more so than the coronavirus — and is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. (11/30)
Dallas Morning News:
COVID Interrupts The March Toward Ending AIDS. What To Do?
Not only has COVID-19 killed a million Americans, it also has slowed the bipartisan effort to close the books on another terrible virus, HIV/AIDS. (James Glassman, 12/1)
Dallas Morning News:
AIDS Is Still With Us. Thinking Otherwise Is Dangerous
As we mark another World AIDS Day on Dec.1, I wish I could say we are only looking back and remembering those who have been lost to AIDS. But I can tell from the questions I receive on a daily basis that many people don’t know much about this devastating disease and where we stand in 2022. (Cece Cox, 12/1)
Al Jazeera:
Lessons From AIDS Can Help Us Defeat Other Diseases
Arriving at Uganda’s Entebbe airport, I was struck by the miles of carpentry shops on the road to Kampala, building wooden coffins. It was the mid-1980s and I was studying the epicentre of a new condition devastating Africa: AIDS. (Mukesh Kapila, 12/1)
The Washington Post:
For Seniors, Medicare Advantage Plans Come With Big Disadvantages
When the annual enrollment period for Medicare ends on Dec. 7, analysts expect that, for the first time, more seniors will receive their 2023 health-care coverage from Medicare Advantage than the traditional program. (Helaine Olen, 11/30)
Stat:
A New 'Essential Hospital' Designation Isn't Needed
A recent essay in Health Affairs, a prominent health care journal, proposed a useful-sounding idea: The government should create a new federal designation for “essential hospitals” — hospitals that, according to their own metrics, serve a safety-net role but aren’t currently recognized as such. But it isn’t useful at all. (Elise Amez-Droz, 12/1)
The CT Mirror:
Paid Sick Days Are Necessary For Parents And Children To Withstand The 'Tripledemic'
Lately, children in the emergency department often wait hours before seeing a doctor. Those ill enough to be admitted might wait days for an available bed. This means children seeking help for any medical condition, including seizures, broken bones, or allergic reactions, must also wait longer to receive medical care. For sick children today, having an available caregiver nearby is especially invaluable. (Ashinoff, 12/1)