Viewpoints: Crispr Edges Closer To Treating Common Diseases; Maryland Takes Steps To Protect Abortion Care
Bloomberg:
Crispr For The Masses Gets Closer To Reality In Fight Against Heart Disease
A patient in New Zealand last week became the first person to be injected with a drug that is designed to powerfully and permanently lower cholesterol, ushering in a critical test of Crispr gene-editing technology. (Lisa Jarvis, 7/12)
The Baltimore Sun:
Protecting And Broadening Maryland’s Access To Abortion Care
The Supreme Court in Dobbs held there is no constitutional right to abortion. From now on, federal courts will apply a deferential level of review and uphold most state bans or restrictions. What does this mean for people in Maryland? While much has been said about Maryland’s abortion-protective laws, more needs to be done to ensure long-lasting protection. (Eva Cox, Margaret Johnson and Kathleen Hoke, 7/12)
NBC News:
The Question We Have To Stop Asking Alzheimer’s Patients
The recent discovery of a gene that may explain why women are at higher risk for getting Alzheimer’s disease made me think of a question I asked myself while on a flight from Boston to Denver: How do we care for a loved one who has Alzheimer’s? (Linda Katherine Cutting, 7/11)
Stat:
Opioid-Pushing Executives Should Get Jail Time, Not Fines
The first time I heard the word “Oxy” was President’s Day, 2001, as my 18-year-old son Eddie was lying in his bed — dead. “Tell me! Tell me!” I said frantically to one of Eddie’s high school friends. “What did he do? What did he do?” “An Oxy!” (Ed Bisch, 7/13)
Modern Healthcare:
Intellectual Property Rights Need Stronger Global Protections
Top trade officials from countries all over the world, including the U.S., recently gathered in Geneva, Switzerland, and waived certain intellectual property protections on COVID-19 vaccines. Their decision undermines the very IP rights that enabled hundreds of collaborations to produce vaccines on a global scale. (Stephen Ubl, 7/12)
Miami Herald:
Trans Youth In Florida Under Attack, Despite Public Support
A new poll finds that 54% of Floridians support access to gender-affirming healthcare for minors when it’s recommended by their doctors or supported by their parents. (Rachel L. Levine, 7/12)