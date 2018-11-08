Viewpoints: Dangers About New Opioid For Soldiers Extremely Overplayed; Make It Easy, Inexpensive To Buy Naloxone

Opinion writers weigh in on these and other health topics.

The Wall Street Journal: The FDA Was Wise To Approve A New Opioid

The Food and Drug Administration last week approved Dsuvia, a powerful new opioid. The typical scenario for use is in wounded soldiers being transported off the battlefield who lack intravenous access for an injection or drip and who cannot swallow medication. Using a syringe-like applicator, medical personnel place the quickly dissolving pill under the patient’s tongue. (Sally Satel, 11/7)

Stat: The Costs Of Heroin And Naloxone: A Tragic Snapshot Of The Opioid Crisis

Market forces are working from opposite directions to boost the death count from opioids. In the midst of this crisis, lethally potent street drugs are increasingly affordable and available, while their lifesaving antidote is increasingly expensive and difficult to obtain. (Michael Hufford and Donald S. Burke, 11/8)

USA Today: Election Emotions Can Hurt Your Health, Let Go Of Anger And Lost Causes

The split decision in the midterm elections means disappointment and elation are running high in both political parties. As a physician, I am concerned about the impact of emotions on health. Health of the voters, that is. Stress hormones including adrenaline and noradrenaline are released at a time like this and they increase heart rate and blood pressure, and increase risk of heart attack and stroke. (Marc Siegel, 11/7)

WBUR: The Bluest State? More Like The Most Practical

In truth, we’re a pragmatic bunch: Fans of personal liberty, suspicious of over-reaching economic regulation, averse to extreme partisanship and inclined towards solutions. Two of the November ballot questions drive home the point. Question 1 asked voters to mandate nurse staffing ratios at hospitals. It was a naked piece of pro-union feather-bedding, interfering not only with healthcare administrators’ judgments but also elevating nurses at the expense of other healthcare professionals, such as social workers. (Tom Keane, 11/8)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Needs A Plan For LGBTQ Seniors

Recognizing the urgency of this issue, [Gavin] Newsom called for the development of a “master plan for aging with dignity” after California’s June primary election. We heartily agree and enthusiastically support state leaders prioritizing older adults and coming up with solutions to California’s looming senior care crisis. But we have our work cut out for us. (Scott Wiener and Karyn Skultety, 11/7)

San Jose Mercury News: How Trump Administration Rule Would Worsen Hunger

As Bay Area food banks, we work every day to fight hunger in our communities, collectively distributing over 172 million pounds of food each year, the equivalent of 143 million meals. We are alarmed by the Department of Homeland Security’s proposed changes to “public charge” regulations, which would increase hunger and poverty by punishing legal immigrants for using programs to nourish those in need and keep families healthy. (Leslie Bacho, Suzan Bateson and Larry Sly, 11/7)

