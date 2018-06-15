Viewpoints: During Opioid Crisis, Also Develop Treatments For Family Mental Trauma; Wrong Time To Legalize Marijuana At Federal Level

Opinion writers look at these and other health topics.

The Hill: Opioid Treatment Plans Must Include A Trauma-Informed Approach

The S.2680 Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018, introduced by the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee (HELP), and the Helping to End Addiction and Lessen (HEAL) Substance Use Disorders Act of 2018, introduced by the Senate Committee on Finance, aim to improve the ability of federal agencies to not only address the crisis, but also its ripple effects on children, families, and communities. One such consequence can be found in the foster care system. (Marlo Nash, 6/14)

The Hill: Newt Gingrich: To Stop Opioid Overdoses, America Needs To Face Two Truths And A Big Lie

Congress is in the midst of considering many proposals focused on solving the opioid addiction crisis. With more than 115 people dying every day, it is a tragedy of epidemic proportions. We have watched for nearly two decades as the crisis has ruined families, laid waste to communities, and crippled our workforce. Yes, Congress must take swift action, but true progress will depend on new policies that are guided by the irrefutable medical evidence — and not the bias and stigma that has traditionally permeated the debate and government decision-making. When it comes to doing the right thing for America, Congress needs to embrace and understand two fundamental truths about opioid addiction — and acknowledge and dispose of a big, deadly lie. (Newt Gingrich, 6/14)

The Wall Street Journal: This Is No Time To Go To Pot

Sens. Cory Gardner and Elizabeth Warren have introduced a bill to legalize marijuana at the federal level in the name of “states’ rights.” In reality, it would give birth to Big Tobacco’s successor. This dangerous proposal would allow the marijuana industry to market high-potency pot candies, gummies and 99% pure extracts (compare that with 5% potent Woodstock weed). With 70% of today’s illicit drug users having started with marijuana, not prescription drugs, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, this is exactly the wrong time to legalize pot. (Patrick Kennedy and Kevin Sabet, 6/14)

Los Angeles Times: Of Course Students At UC And Cal State Campuses Should Have Access To Medication Abortions

The University of California and the California State University have nearly three dozen campuses scattered across the state and every one of them has a student health center. All of those centers provide basic reproductive healthcare, including gynecological exams and contraception. Senate Bill 320 would extend that to include what is known as a medication abortion — a simple and safe nonsurgical procedure that involves taking two pills. This is a sensible and smart addition to the healthcare services already provided to hundreds of thousands of women at UC and Cal State campuses, many of whom fall into the age range of women (20-24) with the highest rate of abortion. (6/15)

Stat: Congress Needs To Back Legislation Supporting Disaster Preparedness

The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations has been holding hearings on the current state of U.S. public health biopreparedness. Its goal is to improve the country’s ability to respond to biological attacks, pandemics, and outbreaks of emerging infectious diseases. Among the topics for discussion is the reauthorization and funding for an essential piece of legislation, the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act of 2018. Aimed at reauthorizing an earlier law, this act would ensure that the U.S. is poised to effectively prevent, detect, and respond to threats that could weaken public health. (Nicolette Louissaint, 6/15)

Sun Sentinel: The Bishops Want More Control Over Your Health Care?

As the Trump administration continues to attack women’s reproductive rights, an important, but little understood trend is already reshaping health care options for women. Catholic-run or -affiliated health care institutions are taking up a growing share of the U.S. health care sector. Why should this matter? Although Catholic facilities are in some ways comparable to their secular counterparts, there is one major exception. They are governed by a set of 72 Directives set by popes, bishops and Vatican councils that restrict women’s reproductive care and other services. And this week, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) annual Spring General Assembly seems primed to discuss how to tighten implementation of these Directives. (Cynthia Romero, 6/14)

The Hill: States Must Hold Trump To His Word On Working With Them To Solve ObamaCare

On the very day he was inaugurated, President Trump issued his first executive order directing all federal agencies to cooperate with and “provide greater flexibility to states” as they looked for ways to stop the premium pains of ObamaCare. So far, 500 days later, that order has yet to be followed. Sure, Secretary of Health and Human Services, Tom Price and the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Seema Verma promptly called for innovative solutions and promised to work with states to numb the pain that ObamaCare continues to inflict on health-care markets. But actions always speak louder than words and, thus far at least, federal action has denied or delayed most of the state innovation waivers requested under Section 1332 of the Affordable Care Act. (Rea S. Hederman Jr., 6/14)

Miami Herald: Connecting To Religion And Faith Can Reduce Suicides

Recent celebrity suicides have sparked much discussion about depression and mental illness. There was, however, little talk of spiritual health. That’s unfortunate. Even as the suicide rate rises, a growing body of research testifies to a positive relationship between faith and mental health. The help so many need may be as close as the nearest house of worship. Suicide is now the 10th leading cause of death among American adults and the second leading cause among youth and adolescents. (Emilie Kao, 6/15)

Des Moines Register: Iowa's Increased Suicide Rate Must Become A Call To Action

If Iowa leaders needed another reason to follow through with improving mental health services, it arrived in a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Suicide rates among Americans age 10 or older have risen significantly in nearly every state, making it the 10th-leading cause of death in the country. Iowa’s rate increased 36.2 percent since the late 1990s. Last year, 433 of our neighbors died by suicide. (6/14)

