Viewpoints: Early Abortion Tissue Doesn’t Resemble Graphic Photos; Heartbeat Does Not Equal Personhood
Editorial writers examine abortion issues and other public health topics.
The New York Times:
Early Abortion Looks Nothing Like What You’ve Been Told
Jewel is a student in her early 20s who lives in Texas. When her doctor confirmed she was pregnant, Jewel felt panicked. She knew it wasn’t the right time for her to have a child, and that abortion was illegal in her state. (Erika Bliss, Joan Fleischman and Michele Gomez, 1/22)
Scientific American:
Antiabortion Heartbeat Bills Are Neither Morally Nor Legally Sound
These so-called “fetal heartbeat laws” and their underlying talking point that abortion “stops a beating heart” are not only scientifically inaccurate, but they are also morally unsound. (Christina Han and Cara C. Heuser, 1/23)
CNN:
On The 50th Anniversary Of Roe V. Wade, I Can't Stop Thinking About How Abortion Changed My Life
On Friday, members of the right to life movement converged on Washington to mark the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. They were also celebrating last June’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision which abrogated it. Among my friends – many of them veterans of the 1970s women’s rights campaigns – there’s no celebration. (Claudia Dreifus, 1/21)
The New York Times:
I Don’t Mind If You Say You Have ‘A Little OCD’
It’s become common for people to use diagnostic terms to describe themselves, saying that they are “sort of autistic” or “a bit bipolar” or “a little OCD.” Some say they are “addicted” to Twitter. Or they casually toss around trauma-therapy terms like being “triggered.” (Maia Szalavitz, 1/22)
The Star Tribune:
A Targeted Rx For Rural Health Care
"One out of every three rural physicians reports planning to leave their profession within the next five years, exacerbating existing shortages," according to the rural health office's sobering 2022 analysis. (1/22)
Modern Healthcare:
Automation Can Help Transform Nursing Care, Improve Retention
The chasm between perception of the nurse’s role and reality can lead to a disconnect that leaves patients feeling neglected and nurses feeling disillusioned. Automating key processes can help healthcare facilities support staff amid the current nursing shortage. It can also help to reverse the trends in how nurses are spending their time. (Julia Bietsch, 1/20)