Viewpoints: Ending Roe Creates Issues For Genetic Prenatal Care; Tennessee Latest To Implement Abortion Ban
Opinion writers examine abortion rights, polio, and Medicare.
Stat:
Dobbs Decision Adds Roadblocks To Genetic Counseling
The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that struck down the constitutional right to abortion guaranteed by Roe v. Wade in 1973 is also a huge setback for genetic counseling and the people who need it. (Sonia M. Suter and Laura Hercher, 8/25)
The Tennessean:
Tennessee Ban On Abortion Means Citizens Must Protect Pregnant People
On Thursday, performing an abortion at any stage of gestation will become a Class C felony for physicians in Tennessee now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. (Heather Allison, 8/24)
The Tennessean:
Overturning Roe V. Wade Stripped Sexual Assault Survivors Of Agency
Survivors of campus sexual assault must already navigate an immensely traumatic, personal, and invasive process with little to no help from their universities. Adding an unintended pregnancy, a product of rape, makes the process almost unbearable. (Katian Soenen, 8/24)
Also —
Miami Herald:
I Thought Polio Was A Devastating Disease Of The Past. Unfortunately, It's Not
I learned about polio in medical school as a disease of history. When it was at its peak in the 1940s and early 1950s, parents were terrified that their children would be among the tens of thousands every year who became permanently disabled. Thousands of children died when the paralysis immobilized their breathing muscles. (Leana S. Wen, 8/24)
Stat:
Surgeons Fold Against Medicare's Stacked Deck
The house always wins, but casinos still trick people into thinking they will make money. Substitute Medicare for casinos and you can see what physicians who take risks with the country’s largest health payer are up against. (Andrew Wickline, 8/25)