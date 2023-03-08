Viewpoints: Ending Roe Has Had Terrible Repercussions; Will We Ever Figure Out Covid’s Origins?
Editorial writers weigh in on these public health topics.
Houston Chronicle:
One Twin Was Dying. To Save The Other, I Needed An Abortion
As my medical providers tried to counsel me on my options, they would stop mid-sentence looking for the right words. It was like they were afraid they would be arrested just for saying the word “abortion” out loud. (Lauren Miller, 3/7)
The Washington Post:
Available Evidence Still Points To Covid Originating From Spillover
The news last week that the Energy Department had concluded with “low confidence” that SARS-CoV-2 originated from a “lab leak” caused FBI Director Christopher A. Wray to remind Fox News viewers that his agency reached the same conclusion about the coronavirus in 2021. (Angela Rasmussen and Saskia Popescu, 3/7)
Dallas Morning News:
Will AI Replace Your Physician?
Recently, the Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence developed at the OpenAI research laboratory, passed or nearly met the passing threshold for all three medical exams without any specialized training, human input, or reinforcement. (Brian Rezel Carr, 3/8)
Chicago Tribune:
Include Men In Conversations About Menopause
Approximately 1 million women experience the start of menopause every year, yet many are surprised and bewildered by its arrival, so much so that they can’t even help themselves. According to a 2021 survey of 1,000 U.S. women, more than 70% of women don’t treat their menopausal symptoms because they don’t even understand what’s happening to their own bodies. (Margena Christian, 3/7)
Stat:
Cross-State Telehealth Licensure: A Barrier To Mental Health Care
Teletherapy has made mental health care more accessible than ever before, making care possible for people who otherwise would never have been able to get it. But the antiquated system of licensure in the United States is creating a huge barrier to realizing the potential for telehealth. (Harry Ritter, 3/8)