Viewpoints: Fentanyl’s Role In Epidemic; HHS Conception Mission; Simple Fix For Medicare

A selection of opinions on health care from around the country.

USA Today: Opioid Crisis Has A New Leading Killer: Fentanyl

The drug overdose epidemic you’ve been hearing so much about has a new leading killer. It is potent, speedy and unpredictable — making it all the more lethal. Fentanyl, in all its many forms, is a synthetic opioid that’s easy to make, cheap for traffickers to buy, phenomenally profitable and popular on the street because it offers a powerful high that surpasses that of heroin. ... If, as expected Thursday, President Trump declares an emergency, the most urgent element of that emergency is the spread of fentanyl. And that should mean stronger action on both the demand side, meaning stepped-up efforts to treat users, and the supply side, meaning more aggressive crackdowns on the sources of fentanyl and its traffickers. (10/25)

Los Angeles Times: Three Weeks And Counting: As Congress Dithers On Children's Health Program, More States Face Crisis

Congress has hardly slathered itself with glory in its current session, but among its most shameful failures surely is its failure to renew funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which provides coverage for about 9 million low-income children and pregnant women. As we’ve reported before, Congress failed to renew CHIP before its previous two-year reauthorization expired on Sept. 30. The clock has now ticked off more than three weeks without a vote, with nothing further scheduled for at least another week. (Michael Hiltzik, 10/25)

Los Angeles Times: Why The Department Of Health And Human Services Should Stop Saying Life Begins At Conception

Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services released a draft of its latest strategic plan, which will guide the agency from 2018 to 2022. Near the top of the document, the agency presents its mission statement: HHS activities “cover a wide spectrum of activities, serving and protecting Americans at every stage of life, beginning at conception” .... This is a religious definition of life, not a scientific one. Health and Human Services is a government organization. Its actions should be evidence-based, not faith-based, and this decidedly unscientific language should be eliminated from its strategic plan. (Richard Paulson, 10/26)

Forbes: Finally, Congress Is Considering A Simple Solution To The Medicare Enrollment Mess

Enrolling in Medicare Part B should be simple. But for years the government has been making enrollment nearly impossible for millions of seniors, especially those who are still working or who have delayed taking their Social Security benefits. ... Bipartisan bills in the House and the Senate would take steps to finally fix the problem. People about to turn 65 would get a notice clearly explaining Part B’s enrollment rules, and the Medicare enrollment period would become aligned with those of other insurance programs. (Howard Gleckman, 10/25)

The New England Journal of Medicine: DACA And The Dream Of Becoming A Physician

Teaching institutions and graduate medical education (GME) program directors must do some soul searching this recruitment season. Discontinuation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program — announced in September and due to take effect next March — threatens the ability of medical school graduates in this program to begin residency and the ability of those already in GME programs to continue. It remains unclear whether Congress will act in time for these physicians to complete their training. While we wait, hoping for that outcome, GME programs and potential applicants have tough decisions to make. (Debra F. Weinstein and Fidencio Saldana, 10/25)

Stat: Allergan Invokes Victim Defense To Protect Restasis From Generic Challenge

Let’s remember who these self-proclaimed “victims” are: Allergan is a highly profitable Irish drug corporation that garners more than $1.5 billion in revenue from Restasis. Its CEO was paid $62 million from 2014 to 2016. It is the same company that participated in an evasive legal maneuver last year in an attempt to avoid paying U.S. taxes. Joining in support of Allergan are the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, trade associations that spent almost $20 million lobbying Congress last year. (David Mitchell, 10/25)

Los Angeles Times: Latest Apple Watch Shows Potential As Very Sweet Medical Device

I went into a test drive of the Apple Watch Series 3 thinking it could be a real game changer for diabetes management. Now I’m thinking it should be considered by anyone with a chronic illness. I’ll tell you why in a sec. First, the most important Series 3 feature for people with diabetes isn’t available yet, but it will be soon, maybe within the next few months, after the Food and Drug Administration gives its blessing. (David Lazarus, 10/26)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription