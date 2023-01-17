Viewpoints: Gene Editing Could End Malaria, But Should It?; We Need To Revamp Breast Cancer Testing
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
Scientific American:
Gene Drives Could Fight Malaria And Other Global Killers But Might Have Unintended Consequences
Every year more than 600,000 people die from mosquito-transmitted malaria, most of them children under age five. Some insects that are disease vectors, such as mosquitoes, are currently expanding their range around the world, bringing new threats. Genetic engineering can fix this by permanently altering insect genes through what is known as a gene drive. (Matthew Cobb, 1/13)
USA Today:
We Treat, Prevent Breast Cancer As One-Size-Fits-All. That Must Change
I lost my mother to breast cancer when I was 13, and she was only 40. At age 19, I felt the first of many lumps in my breasts. A few years and a handful of biopsies later, I learned that I had a precancerous condition, called atypical hyperplasia, which indicates a strong risk of breast cancer. (Alyssa Cotler, 1/15)
The Atlantic:
The Surprising Reason For The Decline In Cancer Mortality
America finally got some good news in the all-important category of keeping its citizens alive. Since the early 1990s, the U.S. cancer-mortality rate has fallen by one-third, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society. (Derek Thompson, 1/15)
Modern Healthcare:
Healthcare Needs A Streamlined Approach To The Consumer Experience
As we enter 2023 with a "tripledemic" of RSV, COVID-19 and influenza—on top of continued margin pressures, a recessionary climate, high inflation and labor shortages—the healthcare industry is facing a tough environment. (Dr. Mark Davis, 1/16)
The Star Tribune:
On Health Care Front Lines, We Are Not OK
I am a hospital doctor and medical staff leader, and have worked extensively over the past two years with critical care experts and others in trying to provide appropriate medical care for Minnesotans. We are worried. (Tom Klemond, 1/16)
The Mercury News:
Students' Backpacks Are Too Heavy And Why It Matters
As a ninth-grader, I know firsthand the burden of carrying a heavy backpack. Mine weighs close to 20 pounds, the same weight as a large watermelon. Upon returning to in-person classes after COVID-19 shutdowns, I noticed that the skin under my backpack straps was red and my back ached. (Naomi Burakovsky, 1/13)
Stat:
Melding Clinical Decision Support Software With The AI Bill Of Rights
The Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights the White House recently published didn’t come a moment too soon for the health care industry. The number of health care-related artificial intelligence models on the market has increased steadily over the past decade, with the health care AI market expected to grow from $7 billion today to $67 billion in 2027. (Christine Swisher and Gabriel Seidman, 1/17)