Viewpoints: Girls Are Woefully Undereducated About Periods
NPR:
With Abortion Bans On The Rise, Kids Need To Know More About Menstruation
One thing few people have been talking about since Roe v. Wade was overturned is how abortion restrictions will affect young girls across the United States. Around the time of their first period, many young people learn the basic mechanics of managing their periods, such as how to put on a pad or tampon and that it happens once a month. (Marni Sommer, 9/17)
Chicago Tribune:
Reproductive Health Is About More Than Having Babies
When I first told my doctor that I suspected PCOS to be the culprit for my personal journey with infertility, it was the lack of those cysts that led her to dismiss my claim. “It’s not that,” she told me. “You don’t have any cysts. You should just lose some weight, and things will work themselves out.” (Regina Townsend, 9/19)
Kansas City Star:
Abortion Can Be Complex But It Is Always Personal
Twenty years as a family doctor in Johnson County gave me a close-up view of the abortion discussion as it grew more and more intense. I learned firsthand that an unexpected pregnancy is a shock. Even worse is unexpected bad news during a much-wanted pregnancy. (Dan Murphy, 9/18)
Modern Healthcare:
'Gold Card' Approach Streamlines Burdensome Prior Authorization
Throughout my nearly three decades practicing medicine and two decades in Congress, I have heard numerous stories from physicians on the negative consequences of the prior authorization process. (Rep. Michael Burgess, 9/19)
Stat:
FDA, USDA Need To Reduce Antibiotic Use In Raising Animals For Food
The overuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobials in raising farm animals for food may not be equivalent to Covid-19 and climate change as threats to human health, but it is right up there. This practice contributes to antibiotic-resistant infections, which are now a leading cause of death worldwide. (Steven Roach, 9/19)