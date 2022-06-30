Viewpoints: Herd Immunity Strategy Ruined Covid Response; Too Early To Switch To Omicron-Based Vaccine

The Washington Post: How Scott Atlas's 'Herd Immunity' Approach Wrecked Covid Response

In the very early days of the pandemic, a Stanford University professor and health policy expert, Scott Atlas, wrote to a high-level government official in Washington that lockdowns and other measures were wrong. “The panic needs to be stopped both about the need for lockdown and even a frantic need for urgent testing,” he said on March 21, 2020. This set the tone for a strategy known as herd immunity that he advocated at the White House starting in July as an aide to President Donald Trump. It was misguided, costly and wrong. (6/29)

Stat: FDA: Don't Rush Into Changing Covid-19 Vaccine Composition

On Tuesday, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted 19-2 to approve the use later this year of Covid-19 vaccines based on an Omicron variant sequence. One of us (P.A.O.) was among those voting “no.” It is possible these vaccines will be two-component designs that also include the current version. Will Americans soon be better protected against Covid-19? (John P. Moore and Paul A. Offit, 6/29)

The Tennessean: Political Noise Surrounding Youth COVID-19 Vaccination Is Muted By Pediatrician Guidance

As a pediatrician, I have dedicated half of my life (nearly 20 years) to the study of medicine to help protect and care for children. It is heartbreaking to see politicians weaponize pediatric healthcare as a partisan issue. Recently, TN House Representatives petitioned Gov. Bill Lee to “direct the Tennessee Department of Health to halt distribution, promotion and recommendation of COVID-19 vaccines for our youngest Tennesseans.” (Erica C. Kaye, 6/29)

USA Today: My Friends And My COVID Rebound Case Made Me Feel Like A Real Schmuck

I feel like a schmuck. After I tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, my doctor prescribed the anti-viral Paxlovid, which would lessen the severity of the disease. The only hitch, she explained, was that a small percentage of those taking this drug experience "rebound," also called "rapid relapse," meaning they develop symptoms anew after apparent recovery. Even worse, they test positive again shortly after a negative test. She pointed out that even more people might be rebounding than early data showed. (Steven Petrow, 6/29)

USA Today: Breastfeeding Recommendation Of Two Years Does Not Support Women, Moms

I snorted so hard my coffee shot right out of my nose when I saw the new American Academy of Pediatrics guidance on breastfeeding. "Two years they're saying?" I asked myself out loud as I cleaned up the mess splattered all over my desk and laptop. "What a nightmare!" I realize my words may come as a shock. Plenty of moms and doctors are probably praising the new recommendations for supporting body feeding and infant wellness. But not this mother of two. (Carli Pierson, 6/29)

Stat: PBMs Are Inflating The Cost Of Generic Drugs. They Must Be Reined In

These are not comfortable days in Washington for pharmacy benefit managers, the highly consolidated group of intermediaries that sit astride the drug supply chain. The Federal Trade Commission and Capitol Hill want to know how the PBMs’ arcane business practices impact pharmaceutical costs. This is welcome news for just about everyone else, including consumers of generic drugs. PBMs manage prescription drug benefits on behalf of health insurers, large employers, and other payers. They have become significant behind-the-scenes players in determining patients’ access to medications and how much pharmacies are paid. (Erin E. Trish, Karen Van Nuys and Robert Popovian, 6/30)

Stat: Palliative Care Should Be An Integral Part Of Mainstream Medicine

Even before the onset of Covid-19, there were legions of people with serious illnesses in America. Yet medical students and resident physicians get only a few hours of education on how to help these people cope with suffering or plan for the ends of their lives. Physicians are trained to prevent or treat illness and promote longevity, not to help people die. That head-in-the-sand approach needs to change. (John Mulder, 6/30)

