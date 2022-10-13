Viewpoints: How A Brazilian Doc Managed To Vaccinate Her City; 15-Week Abortion Ban Not The Answer
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
NPR:
Brazil's Lack Of COVID Vaccines — And Skeptical President —Didn't Stop This Doc
It's one of the most impressive COVID vaccination campaigns in the world. And it began with a text message out of the blue. (Nurith Aizenman, 10/12)
Chicago Tribune:
A 15-Week Abortion Ban Is A Political Slogan, Not A Medical Solution
When U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., recently proposed a 15-week federal abortion ban, he suggested that it could provide a reasonable compromise in the national debate over abortion. While Graham may speak of his ban as some form of political compromise, the only thing it actually would compromise is the health care of millions of women. (Elizabeth Weldon And Matangi Bala, 10/11)
The Boston Globe:
My First Abortion Occurred At Age 11. Then There Were The Others
Ihad my first abortion when I was 11 years old, and another five or six between the ages of 12 and 21. (Lora-Ellen McKinney, 10/12)
Stat:
Type 1 Diabetes: The Global Crisis Few Are Talking About
In the numbers game of disease statistics, type 1 diabetes takes a back seat to type 2 diabetes, which accounts for more than 95% of diabetes cases around the globe. But the impact of type 1 diabetes (T1D), which tends to emerge earlier in life and can quickly kill an individual if it goes unrecognized or untreated, is huge. Its global burden, however, hasn’t been well understood — until now. (Aaron J. Kowalski, 10/13)
Modern Healthcare:
Northwell Launches Awareness Campaign To Fight Gun Violence
In 2016, the American Medical Association declared gun violence a public health crisis. (Michael Dowling, 10/12)