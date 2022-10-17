Viewpoints: How Do We Protect Youth From Vaping?; Pandemic Created Mental Health Burnout In Kids
Editorial writers delve into these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
Teen Vaping Remains A Serious Public Health Crisis
Teen vaping continues to be a public health crisis. For evidence, look no further than new data released by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on youth e-cigarette use. (10/16)
Columbus Dispatch:
How Has The Pandemic Affected Students' Mental Health?
A recent study by The Commonwealth Fund showed that 50% of mental health problems emerge in people by the age of 14. So, across the spectrum, institutions of primary, secondary and higher education must invest in and commit to cultures of wellness that prioritize students’ holistic well-being. (Bernadette Melnyk, 10/17)
The Washington Post:
Care Work Is In Crisis. That's A Disaster For The Rest Of The Economy
Home health-care services employment is up by 34,000 jobs, or 2 percent. But that growth is not fast enough to offset the hundreds of thousands of comparable positions lost in nursing homes or to meet skyrocketing demand for elder care as the country ages. (Catherine Rampell, 10/13)
CNN:
I Have A Disability That Is Obvious — And One That's Not
My wheelchair hides my worst disability. Most people probably think that having spinal muscular atrophy — a neuromuscular weakness I’ve had since birth — is the nastiest thing that ever happened to me. It isn’t. It isn’t even my most irritating, aggravating or vexingly incurable medical problem. (Ben Mattlin, 10/16)
The Tennessean:
Telehealth Provides Solution For Rural Veterans In Need Of Care
Medical deserts – areas where residents have to travel longer than an hour to receive critical care services – are quickly growing in number across the nation as hospitals close and access to doctors and other medical professionals dissipates before a community’s eyes. (Lt. Col Wade Priddy, 10/14)