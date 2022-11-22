Viewpoints: How To Tackle Physician Burnout; Why Aren’t We Taking Steps To Control The Tripledemic?

Editorial writers tackle physician burnout, the tripledemic, maternal health and more.

Newsweek: Physician Burnout—The National Crisis No One Is Talking About

Burnout among American physicians is at an all-time high, according to a national study published in September by the Mayo Clinic. America's doctors are struggling to thrive in a broken health care system that has become more and more defined by red tape and bureaucracy. (Tamir Aldad, 11/21)

San Francisco Chronicle: As An ER Doctor, COVID Taught Me That I Don’t Matter. So I Quit

After nearly 20 years as an emergency room doctor, I walked away from the profession I once loved. I’m not the only one. According to a new report from the data analytics company Definitive Healthcare, 117,000 physicians left medicine in 2021. (Molly Phelps, 11/19)

Stat: Include Community Prevention Efforts To Fight The Tripledemic

A viral hurricane is making landfall on health care systems battered by three pandemic years. With the official start of winter still weeks away, pediatric hospitals are facing crushing caseloads of children sick with RSV and other viral illnesses. (Anne N. Sosin, Lakshmi Ganapathi and Martha Lincoln, 11/22)

Bloomberg: It's A Tough Year For Sick Kids. Here's How To Help

The “triple threat” is real. Thanks to the combined impact of Covid-19, the flu and RSV among children, hospitals are pitching tents outside their emergency rooms. (11/21)

Modern Healthcare: America Has A Maternal Health Crisis, And It's Getting Worse

It’s an unacceptable fact that Black women are more than three times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes in America than white women. That holds true regardless of education level, socioeconomic status, age, geography and type of healthcare coverage. (Kim Keck, 11/22)

Dallas Morning News: How Doctors, Families Can Counter A Rise Of Diabetes In Dallas County

As Dallas residents leave the pandemic behind, there is growing evidence that diabetes has increased in North Texas, especially among Black and Hispanic residents. Parkland Hospital is raising the alarm. (11/22)

Miami Herald: As A Black Woman With Cancer, My Sister Deserved Far Better Treatment Than She Received

In a world filled with so much darkness, Naomi was a beaming light. She was empathetic, kind and full of life and joy. She had so much life ahead of her before that fateful day when she was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer and given six months to a year to live. (Beatrice Louissaint, 11/21)

Cincinnati Enquirer: It's Time To Win The Fight Against Breast Cancer

We can win the war against breast cancer. I’ve learned this firsthand. This is my story of how I came to know we can win this war − not only for myself but for all women. (Michele Young, 11/21)

