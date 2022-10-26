Viewpoints: How Worried Should We Be About New Variants?; US Needs More Sports To Help With Anxiety
Editorial writers discuss covid variants, anxiety, stroke, and more.
The Washington Post:
How To Fight Covid-19 Variant BQ.1.1
Get ready: Another covid wave is on the horizon because of a new immunity-evading subvariant, BQ.1, and its offshoots. (10/25)
Newsweek:
Americans Don't Need More Pills—They Need Sports
On October 11, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommended all children ages eight and up be screened for anxiety, even if they have no symptoms. (Kenneth Schrupp, 10/26)
The New York Times:
Stroke And John Fetterman: What Society Should Know About The Brain’s Ability To Heal
Stroke is a major cause of disability in the United States, where more than 795,000 people will experience one each year. It would behoove our society to better understand strokes, including how someone can be slow to recover certain abilities and yet remain cognitively intact. (Jill Bolte Taylor, 10/25)
NBC News:
Fetterman Oz Debate For Pennsylvania Senate Seat Sends Message To Stroke Survivors
I have aphasia. Aphasia, which results from damage to parts of the brain that control speech, became famous for 15 minutes this spring when news broke that actor Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with it. (Judith Hannah Weiss, 10/25)
The Tennessean:
How Nashville Works To End Disparities Facing Black Women With Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among women in the U.S. and the second leading cause of death from cancer among women after lung cancer. Black women are less likely, 57%-60%, to be diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. (Joseph Webb, 10/25)
Houston Chronicle:
The 988 Crisis Hotline Is In Demand. Counselors Deserve Help.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launched nationwide July 16; the new three-digit number is the next-generation, memory-friendly version of the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which has operated since 2005. (10/25)
The Tennessean:
Unnecessary Interference In Bioscience Research Stifles Innovation
Innovation is the backbone of the American economy and the key to our future. American-bred life science and technology has helped solve many of our nation’s most complex health care problems and improve our daily lives. (Abby Trotter, 10/25)