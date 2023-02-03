Viewpoints: Ideas To Stay Ahead Of Covid Variants; What We Have Learned About Long Covid
Chicago Tribune:
We Need To Boost COVID-19 Surveillance To Detect New Viral Variants
As COVID-19 retreats in the midwinter, the one word of advice for our scientific community going forward is “surveillance.” The pandemic has forced us to relearn that public health surveillance — maintaining a watchful eye on new COVID-19 variants as well as other bacteria and viruses that threaten us — is the basis for preventing disease outbreaks and controlling them once they occur. (Cory Franklin and Robert Weinstein, 2/2)
The Washington Post:
Three Important Studies Shed Light On Long Covid
One of the most puzzling and concerning aspects of the coronavirus has been the large number of cases in which symptoms persist for months or even years. Three years into the pandemic, we still have lots of questions about the condition known as long covid: What is it? What causes it? And how common is it really? (Leana S. Wen, 2/2)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
To Address Obesity In Children, Advocacy And Drastic Policy Changes Are Necessary
Around the country, pediatricians are seeing younger and younger overweight children. Over 14 million children and adolescents in the United States today are obese. (Amelia B. Warshaw, 2/3)
Stat:
If The FDA Is To Regulate CBD Products, It Will Need Help
The dietary supplement industry has been begging for federal oversight of products containing cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant that is being incorporated into a bewildering range of oils, tinctures, edibles, and other products. Certification by the Food and Drug Administration that these products are safe and useful against many common ailments could unleash a $60 billion annual market by 2030. (Rosalie Liccardo Pacula, 2/3)
Stat:
Public Health Layoffs And Tech Layoffs: A World Of Difference
Layoffs in the tech sector — think Google, Amazon, Meta, and the like — from jobs once thought to be secure and prestigious are making headlines. I’ve been seeing an outpouring of media coverage, including support extended toward newly unemployed tech workers, judgements passed on tech leaders, practical suggestions of opportunities, and analyses of underlying causes and next steps. As a senior epidemiologist recently laid off from working at governmental health departments, this attention makes me wistful (if not downright jealous). (Katie D. Schenk, 2/3)
The CT Mirror:
Athena Nursing Homes Address Workforce Shortage
Athena Health Care Systems is a leader and pioneer in delivering high quality care to our residents and families. In the rare occurrence where our staffing levels were less than desirable and comprised the timely delivery of patient care, it does not overshadow the thousands of positive daily interactions our staff have and continue to have with patients, families, and professionals alike. (Lawrence Santilli, 2/3)
The Tennessean:
Prevention Should Be Top Health Care Priority For Seniors
Don’t wait until you are sick or in pain to see your health care provider. An annual wellness check, covered by Medicare Part B, is the first step. In-home health and well-being assessments may be a convenient option for those with Medicare Advantage plans. (Rebecca Colon, 2/2)