Viewpoints: Ill-Guided Efforts Aim To Rip Away Health Care From Millions With Pre-Existing Conditions; Doctors’ Lessons From Caring For Asylum Seekers

Real Clear Health: Trump's Refusal To Defend ACA Abandons Millions Of Americans

The recent decision not to defend critical components of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in legal challenges brought by the state of Texas is the latest sign that Trump and his administration are willing to abandon millions of Americans living with chronic or pre-existing conditions. These Americans suffer from diagnoses including HIV, hepatitis, and other STDs, and they rely on the ACA for access to critical, affordable health care coverage. (Jesse Milan, Jr. and Paul Kawata, 6/28)

The Hill: Trump’s Health Plan Has No Goal Of Preserving Or Expanding Insurance Coverage

The Trump administration’s recent move to abandon its legal defense of protections for people with pre-existing conditions has launched the latest battle in the health-care war. The decision, which is already a 2018 midterm topic, signifies that the fight over the direction of the health system will undoubtedly continue into the 2020 presidential election. The latest action concerns a lawsuit claiming that, by lowering the tax for being uninsured to zero last December, Republicans in Congress have somehow taken away the choice to be uninsured. Doing so is unconstitutional, the argument goes, and so the entire Affordable Care Act (ACA) should be struck down. Shockingly, Trump’s Department of Justice has agreed with this claim about the so-called individual mandate, asserting that pre-existing condition protections are illegal as well. (Jeanne Lambrew, 6/28)

The Hill: Democrats Created The ObamaCare Disaster We Are Still Dealing With

Democrats are planning to use looming health insurance premium increases against Republicans in the midterm elections. This is, of course, a chapter right out of the Republican playbook, and Republicans’ failure to pass health insurance reform, let alone repeal of ObamaCare, could make them vulnerable on healthcare issues. (Jason Pye, 6/28)

Stat: We Can't Ignore Those Seeking Asylum For Domestic Abuse, Gang Violence

Our clients — many of whom are victims of domestic abuse and gang violence in their countries of origin — entered the United States legally, and seeking asylum is their human right. It is impossible not to be moved by the physical and mental scars they carry from the trauma they survived, and to ignore the desperation that stems from their injuries. (Allison Bond, Katherine Crabtree and Rashmi Jasrasaria, 6/29)

Chicago Tribune: Pulling The Plug On Video Games? Slow Your Roll

As a college freshman, I was big and muscular, confident, goal-oriented, and I frequently led small and large groups of diverse people. I was involved in many complex activities and I was proud of my accomplishments. I belonged. I mattered. I felt connected to my friends. I was happy. As long as my Xbox or PC was on, anyway. (Ryan M. Earl, 6/28)

