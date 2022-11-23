Viewpoints: Is The Bivalent Booster Worth It?; It’s Time To End ‘Best Medical School’ Rankings
Editorial writers examine these public health issues.
The Washington Post:
The Booster Isn’t Perfect, But Still Can Help Against Covid
Now comes the big hurdle: Thanksgiving and winter holidays in crowded indoor rooms, filled with family and friends. Those are conditions ideal for spreading covid-19. (11/22)
Stat:
Deans: Dump That USNWR 'Best Medical School' Survey
Yale and Harvard Law Schools recently announced they would no longer participate in U.S. News & World Report’s (USNWR) flawed ranking system, followed closely by additional schools. The nation’s medical schools need to follow their lead. (Holly J. Humphrey and Dana Levinson, 11/23)
The New York Times:
When The Treatment Of Last Resort Sends A Life Into Limbo
Francia Bolivar Henry was going to be the miracle patient. A pastry chef in her 30s with a captivating smile, she was funny and kind, loved Missy Elliott and chocolate souffle. Even as she battled a life-threatening disease, trapped in the intensive care unit while hooked to a machine that had taken over the functioning of her lungs, she found moments of joy. (Daniela J. Lamas, 11/22)
Scientific American:
We Need To Change The System That Keeps Pilots From Seeking Mental Health Care
While mental health symptoms are common in airline pilots, getting help can affect their ability to work in a big way. Airline pilots are required to meet certain medical standards in order to maintain an active flying status, and disclosing a new symptom or condition to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) puts them at risk of losing, usually temporarily, their ability to work and fly. (William R. Hoffman, 11/22)
East Bay Times:
Sickle Cell Disease Fight Needs Passage Of Federal Bills
Few public policy issues are as personal to Americans as health care policy. To many, it is literally an issue of life or death. That’s why pending legislation addressing Sickle Cell Disease is so vital to millions of Americans who have a friend, colleague or loved one living with the disease. (Brett Giroir and Regina Hartfield, 11/22)
Modern Healthcare:
Uncovering And Furthering Solutions To Inequities In Healthcare
Health inequities are the result of unfair systems negatively affecting the living conditions, access to care and overall health status of individuals, usually those from disadvantaged or historically marginalized groups. (Kristen M.J. Azar, 11/22)