Viewpoints: Kennedy Knew How To Handle US Mental Health Care; Ian Caused More Than Physical Damage
Editorial writers weigh in on mental health, reproductive rights and other public health issues.
The New York Times:
The Failed Quest For Community Mental Health Centers In The U.S.
Few Americans are receiving adequate psychiatric care or psychological support these days — either because their health insurance doesn’t cover it, or because they don’t have insurance to begin with, or because wait lists run far too long. (10/4)
Miami Herald:
Beyond The Physical Damage, Hurricane Ian Could Leave Mental-Health Issues In Its Wake
While many Floridians are focused on cleaning up the storm’s aftermath — clearing fallen trees, repairing power lines and rebuilding homes — some residents are dealing with the ripple effect of emotional and mental-health issues that tend to follow natural disasters. (Melanie Brown-Woofter, 10/3)
The Atlantic:
When Fetal Rights Are More Important Than Democracy
The anti-abortion movement has long loved to profess its love for democracy. Clarke Forsythe of Americans United for Life consistently called on the Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade and put questions about abortion “back into voters’ hands—where they belong.” The National Catholic Register proclaimed the day Roe was overturned “a wonderful day for democracy.” (Mary Ziegler, 10/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Physician Leadership Critical In An Evolving Industry
The healthcare industry continues to face an era of seismic change and disruption, one in which the demand for effective physician leadership is rising more dramatically than ever. The COVID-19 pandemic brought this need into sharp relief as exhausted clinicians, contentious politicians and a terrified public cried out for leaders with medical training and priorities beyond the financial bottom line. (Dr. Peter Angood, 10/4)
The Tennessean:
The Quality Of A Hospital Relies On Intentional Preventative Care
Institutions aren’t good enough at diagnosing maladies and are worse than ever at simple measures like keeping patients walking while hospitalized. Not failings of clinical people, these are expressions of system breakdown – the underlying disease declaring itself – and their cause is no mystery. (John Corsino, 10/3)
Stat:
Messaging: An Unrecognized Coefficient In Controlling A Pandemic
A little over a century ago, scientists working in laboratories discovered that microbes were the cause of many epidemics. Once they understood that, they began to put their faith more and more in laboratory science. This major transformation, called the bacteriological revolution, began in the 1880s. (Jim Downs and Eleanor J. Murray, 10/4)
Los Angeles Times:
Suicide Is Complicated. So Is Prevention
I was 11 years old when I thought about killing myself for the first time. Since then, I’ve struggled for more than a decade to overcome suicidal ideations on a regular basis. (Madalyn Amato, 10/2)