Viewpoints: Lessons On Fixing America’s Racist Pandemic Response; Trust Americans To Do The Right Thing Without Lockdowns

Opinion writers weigh in on these health care topics and others.

Los Angeles Times: America's Coronavirus Response Is As Racist As Its Policing

There are a gratifying number of private and public discussions underway this week in Los Angeles and elsewhere about how Black, Latino, and other communities of color have borne a disproportionate share of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably deaths and financial hardships, and the role that systemic racism has played in such outcomes. It’s a natural outgrowth of the protests over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody and the nationwide reckoning they prompted over the endemic racism built into civic and cultural institutions. And happily, these discussions are translating into some action locally to adjust the ongoing pandemic response. (6/11)

The New York Times: Inequalities Existed In New York Long Before The Pandemic

Rather than erasing those differences, Covid-19 has shown the way that each of them is intricately linked. (6/11)

The Wall Street Journal: When Wisconsin’s Lockdown Ended

We’re the Wild West.” That’s what Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said on May 13, after the state Supreme Court threw out a stay-at-home order issued by his administration. The result, Mr. Evers added, would be “chaos” during a pandemic: “We’re going to have more deaths, and it’s a sad occasion for the state.” That isn’t what happened, at least according to a study published this week by the National Bureau of Economic Research. After some statistical analysis, five academic researchers find “no evidence” that the sudden lifting of Wisconsin’s order “impacted social distancing, COVID-19 cases, or COVID-19-related mortality” during the 14 days that followed. ...Political leaders need to trust Americans to follow health guidelines and get on with their lives. (6/10)

The Hill: We Are Protesting During A Pandemic: Local Authorities Should Act Like It

Passionate protesters, fueled by centuries of racism, are taking to the streets and trying to do so responsibly: wearing masks and physically distancing. Still, the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, and local governments should start acting like it: health authorities should bring free, voluntary, curbside COVID testing and mask distribution to protesters; crowds should be given space and time to assemble, and crowding peaceful protesters into wagons and jails should cease. (Margo D. Simon, 6/10)

The New York Times: The Scandal Of The Predatory City

I coined the term “predatory cities” to describe urban areas where public officials systematically take property from residents and transfer it to public coffers, intentionally or unintentionally violating domestic laws or basic human rights. Ferguson, Mo., is one well-known predatory city. As a 2015 Department of Justice report showed, the police in Ferguson systematically targeted African-Americans and subjected them to excessive fines and fees. The U.S. Constitution does not allow judges to incarcerate defendants for unpaid debts without first determining their ability to pay. Nevertheless, local courts issued arrest warrants for unpaid fines and fees without these determinations. (Bernadette Atuahene, 6/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Covid, DNA And Blood Type

Millions of Americans have taken personal DNA tests from companies like 23andMe to find out whether their genes put them at higher risk for diseases like breast and colon cancer. Now these tests are identifying people who are more likely to get sick with Covid-19. 23andMe on Monday published a potentially significant finding that people with the blood type O were on average 14% less likely than other blood types (A, B, AB) to get Covid and 19% less likely to be hospitalized after accounting for age, sex, comorbidities, ethnicity and body mass. Among exposed individuals, O blood types were 19% less likely to test positive. There appeared to be little difference in susceptibility among other blood types. ...Studies have previously found links between blood types and infectious and chronic diseases. For instance, Os appear to have lower risk for cardiovascular disease and heart attacks. The blood type gene is located in a stretch of DNA that regulates inflammation and blood clotting, which play a significant role in Covid-19. (6/10)

The Hill: Dying To Connect Or Dying Unconnected: Two Realities Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

Worldwide the coronavirus has drastically disrupted the way we live, work, play, worship, travel, mourn the loss of loved ones and friends, and even approach dying. Many people are anxious to get back to their normal activities across the globe despite the threat of a resurgence of a coronavirus infectious disease outbreak. (Janice Phillips, 6/10)

The New York Times: Brazil Is In Coronavirus Free Fall

Given the grimness of our statistics, one might reasonably expect that the population would start strictly adhering to health and safety protocols. But this is not happening. As the cases spread, so does the contempt of certain people in the streets for social-distancing measures. And it’s easy to pinpoint one of the main reasons for this contempt: our president. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Jair Bolsonaro has shown disdain for everything that doesn’t suit his personal agenda — especially if it’s fact-based news or scientific recommendations. (Vanessa Barbara, 6/8)

The Arizona Republic: Would Trump Really Hold A Rally In Arizona While COVID Cases Are Rising?

Cases of COVID-19 have been spiking in Arizona since Gov. Doug Ducey lifted restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus. During the past two weeks, the state has reported its highest daily increases in cases, deaths and hospitalization rates. And now, to make matters worse, it appears that President Donald Trump has decided to hold a rally here. (EJ Montini, 6/10)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription