Boston Globe: The Hidden Cost Of ‘Stop-And-Frisk’

New research by Alyasah Sewell, a professor of sociology at Emory University, shows that stop-and-frisk and related police activity in New York City have a “spillover” effect — damaging the physical and mental health of residents in targeted neighborhoods. Combining New York City health survey data with a police database of stops, Sewell and co-author Kevin Jefferson found poorer health outcomes in neighborhoods with more street stops — including psychological distress, diabetes, and high blood pressure. (Akilah Wise, 2/21)

The Hill: It's Time To Add Graphic Warnings To Cigarettes

In August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed a rule to require 13 new warnings for cigarette packages and advertisements. The rule would place images on tobacco materials that warn of risks like cancer or heart disease, which would help spread important information to the general public. Many countries have already required such “graphic warnings.” And this isn’t the first time the FDA has attempted to require graphic warnings. In 2012, a similar effort was shot down by the DC Circuit Court, on the ground that the required warnings violated the First Amendment. (Patricia J. Zettler, Theodore L. Wagener, and Y. Tony, Yang, 2/21)

Axios: Republican Voters Have Moved On From Hating The ACA

Republican voters have moved on from the Affordable Care Act, shifting their focus and opposition instead toward Medicare for All. By the numbers: In our latest Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll, 19% of registered Republicans said opposition to Medicare for All is their top health care issue, compared to just 3% who said the same for opposition to the ACA. Republicans’ top issue overall is the same as the overall public’s: Reducing health care costs. Repealing the ACA was Republicans' top health care priority as recently as 2016. Yes, but: This does not mean attempts to repeal the ACA are over. (Drew Altman, 2/24)

The New York Times: The New Wealth Test For Immigrants Is Un-American

Americans love stories about immigrants — especially when they are about our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents. We admire these people’s courage and grit. We acknowledge their sacrifices and the vital roles they played in getting us where we are and building this country. My own grandfather, an immigrant from Mexico, worked as a taxi driver and a gravedigger, among other occupations, to support his family. Today we count professors and lawyers among his progeny. (Catherine S. Ramirez, 2/24)

Stat: A Single-Dose HPV Vaccine Would Greatly Aid Cancer Prevention

As the father of three teenagers, as a son whose father lost his battle with cancer, and as a physician-scientist who specialized in cancer research for more than four decades, I was heartened by the recent and welcome news of continued declines in US cancer mortality rates, driven by continued reductions in tobacco use, increased early detection strategies, and the development of immune therapies. Even sharper declines can be realized by implementing more aggressive and comprehensive proven cancer prevention and control strategies. Up to half of cancers are preventable — they never have to occur. While cancer typically afflicts older individuals, most of cancer’s instigators plant their seeds during childhood. That means decisive action early in life can prevent cancer-related suffering and death for countless individuals as adults. (Ronald A Depinho, 2/24)

The Washington Post: Housing Regulations Are Getting In The Way Of Fighting Homelessness

America's dreamland, California, has more recently acquired an association in the public mind with the social nightmare known as homelessness. In 2019, California’s homeless population grew by 21,306 people — more than the combined increase in all 49 other states — according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The California total of roughly 150,000 represents just over a quarter of the national figure, in a state that has one-eighth of the U.S. population. (2/23)

Los Angeles Times: California Needs Assisted Suicide For Dementia Patients

Two months have elapsed since my dear friend and housemate received a dreaded diagnosis. She has an advanced stage of Alzheimer’s disease. Since then, our most frequent topic of conversation, which she always initiates, is about her desire to end her life. My friend’s mind is still lucid enough to know what lies ahead, and it is not the final years she envisioned. She faces a long, slow journey into darkness .And here’s what’s frustrating: If she had gotten a diagnosis of cancer or another terminal disease, she would have had a way of sparing herself and her loved ones from prolonged pain and misery. (Ralph Shaffer, 2/23)

The Wall Street Journal: Hoosier Health Lesson

ObamaCare turns 10 next month, and one piece of its legacy was a nationwide surrender on controlling health-care costs. The law has accelerated consolidation among insurers and providers, who have in turn concealed prices and increased costs. Indiana is trying to change that. The state is planning final votes in the coming month on a slate of bills that would increase competition among providers and transparency on prices. In January, the state Senate passed a ban on gag clauses that insurers and providers sometimes use to keep employers in the dark about price and quality details. (2/23)

Charlotte Observer: Kaiser Report Provides An Ugly Snapshot Of NC’s Health

The Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, just issued a state-by-state report called “Snapshots of health care in the U.S.”North Carolina wasn’t quite ready for its close up. In a range of categories, North Carolina — the nation’s 10th largest state with a population just over 10 million — is faring worse than the national average. (Ethan Hyman, 2/23)

Detroit Free Press: Michigan Physician Rob Davidson To V.P. Pence: You're Hurting Patients

Because of an unscripted, candid interaction I had a few weeks back with Vice President Mike Pence drew more than 4 million views online, I have the dubious distinction of being another target of the Trump Administration. This time, President Trump’s Medicare and Medicaid czar, Seema Verma – who also happened to be Pence’s Medicaid chief when he was Indiana’s governor – dismissed me as an “activist doctor.” Though Verma probably didn’t mean that as a compliment, I’ll happily wear the “activist doctor” label if it means standing up for my patients when policymakers threaten their healthcare. (Rob Davidson, 2/21)

