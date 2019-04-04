Viewpoints: Lessons On The Growing Hostility Toward Vaccines; New Approved Drugs For Depression Require New Methods Of Care

Opinion writers weigh in on these health topics and others.

The New York Times: Parenting In The Time Of Measles

Last Wednesday at midnight, Rockland County, N.Y., did something no local government had ever done. It barred anyone under age 18 who has not received the measles vaccine from going to libraries, gyms, supermarkets — any public place where they could expose others to the virus. The state of emergency came as a desperate, final effort to stop the spread of the largest measles outbreak in America. Other communities might soon be taking similar measures: The number of measles cases across the country this year is at its second highest since the disease was eradicated in 2000 — and we’re only in April. (Bethany Mandel, 4/3)

Stat: Esketamine, Psychedelics Require Restructuring Mental Health Care

The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) was established in 1986 to support research and education about psychedelics for therapeutic purposes as well as examine how best practices for mental health care may change. Mark Haden, the executive director of MAPS Canada, has written about the systems changes needed to support the mainstream use of psychedelics for medicinal purposes. “There’s a growing interest in psychedelics among the medical community since they seem to work for some hard-to-treat mental health disorders,” Haden told me. “But for psychedelics like ketamine we need supervised access because the experience [of patients on ketamine] can be challenging, unlike for other drugs used in mainstream psychiatric care, where a patient can simply self-administer at home.” (Amitha Kalaichandran, 4/3)

Bloomberg: Opioid Crisis: Buprenorphine, Medication-Assisted Treatments Work

Buprenorphine could be transformative in the treatment of addiction. It reduces craving because it’s an opioid, but it acts differently than hydrocodone, heroin and the rest. Thanks to its “ceiling effect,” it poses a low risk of overdose. And when used to treat people who are addicted to other opioids, buprenorphine causes no euphoria. While other medications are available, buprenorphine offers particular promise. Methadone is effective, but it can be dispensed only in special clinics. A third drug treatment for opioid dependence, naltrexone, which blocks the effects of narcotics, can be given only to people who have been through at least seven days of opioid withdrawal. Not all patients manage to do that. (4/3)

The Hill: Congress, Take Action Now To Make Insulin Affordable

Right now, our system is failing people with diabetes. We need systemic change, change that Congress can help make happen. A recent study from Yale found up to 25 percent of people with diabetes are actually taking less insulin than what they need, just to save on costs. No one should suffer or die because they cannot access insulin. (Aaron J. Kowalski, 4/3)

Bloomberg: ‘Impossible Whopper’ Vegetarian Burger Helps To Redeem Meat

Can science tell us anything about the wisdom of ordering Burger King’s newly introduced “Impossible Whopper” burger, invented in Silicon Valley and made from vegetable matter and a lab-produced protein? Nutrition has recently changed course, reversing the late 20th century anti-fat dogma, and acknowledging that some kinds of fat found in animals can be good for you. If anything, the beef is the least unhealthy item in a fast food meal – compared with the bun, the pile of fries, and the soda. (Faye Flam, 4/3)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription