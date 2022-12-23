Viewpoints: Long Covid Is Still A Mystery; Chinese Countryside Is Not Ready For Coming Covid Infections
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
What We Still Don't Know About Long Covid
We are nearly three years into the covid-19 pandemic, and the debate about the need for health measures such as vaccine and mask mandates is as hot as ever. One big reason for that: long covid. (Francesca L. Beaudoin, 12/22)
Bloomberg:
Rural China Faces Crisis In The Coming Wave Of Covid
Millions in China are preparing to trek home to celebrate the Chinese New Year in late January. Many will travel from cities where large swaths of the population have been infected with Covid since the loosening of the country’s notorious Covid Zero policy to small cities and the countryside where — so far — few significant outbreaks have been reported. (Adam Minter, 12/22)
The Washington Post:
The World Must Prepare For The Fallout From China’s Covid U-Turn
Less than a month ago, I interviewed global health experts about how China can emerge from its nearly three years of “zero covid” lockdowns without creating an overwhelming surge of severe infections and deaths. A cautious approach, carefully synchronized to gradually reopen while increasing vaccinations, could avert catastrophe. (Leana S. Wen, 12/22)
Los Angeles Times:
Finally, Some Promising News On Opioids For Patients In Severe Pain
The U.S. remains in the midst of an ever-worsening drug overdose crisis. Because prescription opioids drove its earlier phases, the nation responded by drastically reducing access to those drugs — with prescriptions dropping by nearly 50% over the last decade. But it’s now clear that approach was ineffective at combating overdoses, and it left many patients with painful medical conditions stranded. (Joseph Friedman, 12/23)
The Washington Post:
Anthony Fauci’s Retirement Leaves Massive Shoes To Fill
When Anthony S. Fauci leaves government service at the month’s end, he won’t be retiring, he insists. Somehow this isn’t surprising — even though he is turning 82 years old. The infectious disease-expert turned-presidential adviser has proved over a career of more than half a century that he is nothing if not persistent. (12/22)
Dallas Morning News:
Holidays At The Hospital: Private Nurse Shortage Will Keep Some Children From Going Home
Private duty nurses, or PDNs, are specially trained to manage a patient’s condition and keep them safe in their homes. Unfortunately, many Texas children with complex conditions who would benefit from a private duty nurse are either not receiving enough care in the home or are unable to access services due to the lack of nurses. This is forcing children and their families to wait for a nurse in a costly hospital bed — even over the holidays. (Sonia Whitebird, 12/23)