Viewpoints: Long Covid Patients Feel Ignored; Overturning Roe Has Far Reaching Consequences
Editorial writers delve into long covid, reproductive rights, veteran health care, and gender dysphoria.
The Tennessean:
COVID Long-Haulers Need Help To Be Invisible No More
We live amongst you, yet you choose not to see us. We are the casualties of the war with COVID-19; a reminder that the pandemic is not over, and that it has left many people with the debilitating illness of long COVID. (Tamara Marshall Whiting, 10/31)
USA Today:
Abortion Bans Pave Way For Birth Control, Marriage Restrictions
As it stands today, 1 in 3 women have lost abortion access as a result of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, in which the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated a woman's constitutional right to abortion first granted under Roe v. Wade and then upheld in Planned Parenthood vs. Casey. (Carli Pierson, 10/31)
Newsweek:
One Simple Step For The VA To Relieve Veterans' Pain, Cut Wait Times
While we served on opposite sides of the aisle during many contentious debates in the U.S. Senate, we have also come together to speak out on issues of bipartisan national importance. One is that our veterans deserve the best health care our nation can provide—and the Department of Veterans Affairs can do more to make that a reality. (Tom Daschle and Trent Lott, 11/1)
The Tennessean:
Don't Make Hospitals Treating Gender Dysphoria Political Battlegrounds
Several Tennessee officials recently joined forces regarding claims that VUMC’s does genital reassignment surgeries on young children without parental consent, a claim the hospital says is untrue. (Anna Caudill, 10/31)