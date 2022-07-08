Viewpoints: MADD May Hold The Key To Securing Abortion Rights; All Women’s Health Care At Stake Post-Roe
Editorial writers weigh in on these abortion issues.
Chicago Tribune:
How To Regain Abortion Rights? Consider MADD’s 1980s Strategy
For decades, the most pressing aspect of any presidential election for many voters has been the candidate’s stance on abortion and his or her ability to appoint Supreme Court justices who share the candidate’s views. The Supreme Court, for its part, regularly resisted attempts at politicization, insisting on stare decisis. The court also regularly reminded litigants, and the world, that the legislature is where the legality of abortion should be decided. (Tamara Kay and Susan Ostermann, 7/7)
NBC News:
What Moving From Kentucky To Virginia After I Was Diagnosed With Cancer Reveals About Roe
In the aftermath of Roe’s being overturned, supporters of the move want to pretend that abortion access can be surgically extracted from women’s health care decision-making as a whole. Nothing could be further from the truth. (Jamie Abrams, 7/7)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Roe Treated Abortion As Something That Should Be ‘Between A Woman And Her Doctor.’ That Was A Mistake
In the shock and outrage of response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a lot of outdated, incomplete and false ideas about abortion have come to dominate public discourse. Some are afraid that the end of Roe means a return to the days of the coat hanger. Some are stocking up on the abortion pill, which, while far from ideal, is at least not lethal. While it is true that the end of Roe will cause needless suffering and grave complications for people with wanted and unwanted pregnancies, it’s also true that we now have more options than we think. The rallying feminist slogan “Knowledge is Power” has never felt more urgent. (Jennifer Block and Elisa Albert, 7/7)
USA Today:
Joe Biden Is Right, Interstate Abortion Travel Bans Are Un-American
The 5-4 Supreme Court majority that overturned Roe v. Wade said it was returning decision-making to the states. But conservatives are making a play to block interstate travel for abortions. If they succeed, there might as well be a federal ban. (Jill Lawrence, 7/5)
Columbus Dispatch:
Why Isn't There More Accountability For Men In The Abortion Discussion?
A Dispatch reader say immaculate conception is not involved in unwanted pregnancies. She questioned why accountability for men is not being discussed. Columbus Conversation: The Future of Abortion in Ohio. (7/8)
Stat:
Don't Let Real-World Evidence Be Used For Abortion-Related Prosecution
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn federal protection for abortion changed in an instant how many people think about pregnancy. But it is also changing how health systems need to think about their current and future sharing and monetization efforts for real-world evidence. (Eric D. Perakslis, 7/8)
The New York Times:
Can You Answer These Sex Ed Questions? A Post-Roe Quiz
The key concepts every person should know. (7/7)
Newsweek:
The Good News About Abortion—For Both Sides
In the midst of the apocalyptic hysteria surrounding the Dobbs v. Jackson decision overruling Roe v. Wade, impassioned advocates largely ignore some significant points of consensus on the always-explosive issue of abortion. There is at least one long-term development that all sides could celebrate as positive and promising. (Michael Medved, 7/8)