Viewpoints: Male Contraceptives Are More Important Than Ever; Europe Provides Example In Maternal Care
Opinion writers discuss life after Roe.
The New York Times:
Male Birth Control Is Needed Post-Roe V. Wade
As researchers developing male hormonal contraception, we believe that to reduce unplanned pregnancy and the need for abortion, men need to become more engaged in contraception. Men are involved in 100 percent of unintended pregnancies, and most men remain fertile for much of their lives. (Stephanie Page and John Amory, 7/11)
The New York Times:
The End Of Roe Doesn’t Need To Bring An Increase In Maternal Mortality
It has been argued repeatedly that without access to abortion, the health of women will suffer and women will die. This fear is expressed overtly by the three dissenting justices in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade last month. They cite experts who say that “a ban on abortions increases maternal mortality by 21 percent.” (David Albert Jones, 7/9)
The Atlantic:
Make Birth Free
Immediately after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs came down, anti-abortion groups began distributing press releases celebrating their victory and vowing to get around to something the movement has politically neglected for the past several decades: helping mothers afford children. For so many millions already distraught by the ruling, the ready promises of help on the way came not so much as a comfort but as an insult. (Elizabeth Bruening, 7/9)
Stat:
Dobbs Decision Will Rob Many Medical Students Of Training On Abortion Care
As medical students — the next generation of physicians — we believe that the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision, which overturns Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, undermines the health of our future patients and our ability to become competent physicians. (Kellen Mermin-Bunnell and Ariana M. Traub, 7/10)
Los Angeles Times:
What Kind Of Monsters Would Force A Child To Have A Baby?
You may have seen the shocking story: An abortion doctor associated with Indiana University was asked to provide care to a pregnant 10-year-old from Ohio, which has banned abortion after six weeks. (Robin Abcarian, 7/10)
Los Angeles Times:
Think All Those State Bans On Abortion Are The Final Word? Maybe Not
Now that Roe is overturned and states in half the country have banned abortion or are about to ban it, advocates are back — this time in state courts, attempting to block abortion bans. (7/11)