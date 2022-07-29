Viewpoints: Maybe We’ve Been Looking At Weight Loss All Wrong; Antibiotic Resistant Typhoid On The Rise
Editorial writers weigh in on these public health issues.
The Washington Post:
What If The Focus On Calories and Energy Balance Is Simply Wrong?
The usual way of understanding obesity is simple: If you consume more calories than you need to fuel yourself, the surplus is deposited into body fat, and you gain weight. Because, according to this approach, all calories are alike to the body, the only way to lose weight is to eat fewer of them or burn more off with exercise. (David S. Ludwig, 7/28)
NPR:
Typhoid Mutated To Beat Antibiotics. Science Is Learning How To Beat Those Strains
New antibiotic-resistant strains are on the rise, fueling outbreaks across the world and making up a greater percentage of the yearly toll of 10 to 20 million cases and 100,000 deaths. And now science is fighting back by ramping up vaccine campaigns and figuring out more efficient ways to find cases of typhoid. (Max Barnhart, 7/28)
Columbus Dispatch:
Our Mistakes With COVID Are Repeating With Monkeypox
Knowledge is power — but only if you use it. We know about viruses and how they reproduce. We know about evolution through gene mutation and natural selection winnowing resulting variants. (Steve Rissing, 7/28)
Scientific American:
How Zombies Can Help Prevent The Next Pandemic
Most people know of some of the tools that help us fight pandemics: safe and effective vaccines, antiviral and antibody treatments, and for respiratory infections such as COVID, public-health measures such as masks. But they have overlooked one tool that might help us prevent the next pandemic: zombie viral genomes. (John Yin, 7/29)
The New York Times:
The Anti-Abortion Movement Is In Denial
Since Roe v. Wade was overturned last month, there’s been a steady barrage of horror stories, including several of women refused abortions for life-threatening pregnancy complications. Rakhi Dimino, a doctor in Texas, where most abortions have been illegal since last year, told PBS that more patients are coming to her with sepsis or hemorrhaging “than I’ve ever seen before.” (Michelle Goldberg, 7/29)
Houston Chronicle:
Texas Doctors Delaying Abortion Care Due To Law Confusion, Ad Warns
Women and doctors have long faced excruciating decisions when pregnancy outcomes threatened the health of the mother. Up until recently however, these decisions had been, by and large, up to just those two people. Following the Supreme Court decision striking down the federal right to abortion, and triggering a wave of legislation criminalizing abortion in many states, doctors are having to parse legal text and weigh criminal penalties before offering potentially life-or-death care. (7/28)