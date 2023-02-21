Viewpoints: Medicaid Prior To Release Can Help Former Inmates Get On Right Track; Here’s What’s New With Covid
Editorial writers examine these public health topics.
Stat:
Medicaid During Incarceration: A Step Toward Health Equity
As a physician caring for chronically ill individuals recently released from incarceration, I’ve become accustomed to working as a detective of sorts, trying to piece together the care they received while incarcerated in an attempt to recreate their medical histories and treatment plans. (Shira Shavit, 2/20)
The Atlantic:
An ICU Doctor On How This COVID Wave Is Different
Last week, 3,171 COVID deaths were reported in the United States. In the past seven days, an average of 13 COVID deaths were reported each day in Los Angeles County, California, the country’s most populous county. Although this February’s death rate is lower than that of the previous two, COVID patients are still fighting for their lives. (Caroline Mimbs Nyce, 2/17)
Stat:
In War And Disaster Zones, The Necessity Of Trauma Care
Experiencing trauma of one type or another is not rare. About 60% of men and 50% of women have at least one traumatic experience in their lives. Women are more likely to experience sexual assault and child abuse, while men are more likely to experience accidents, physical assault, and combat, or to witness death or violence. But more and more people are experiencing societal trauma. (MarkAlain Dery, 2/19)
Dallas Morning News:
Dallas Can Lead The Way Into A Brain Health Revolution
Initial results from a landmark, large-scale study, focused uniquely on measuring the potential to improve the brain’s health and wellness, demonstrated that 80% of participants saw significant gains in the factors that define brain health. (Sandra Bond Chapman, 2/20)
Kansas City Star:
Health Care, Religion Suffer In MO Cost-Sharing Ministry
The recent decision by federal law enforcement officials to shut down what they call a fraudulent, faith-based Missouri medical cost-sharing company reveals, again, a major failure of America’s health care system. Beyond that, it gives people one more reason to be wary of initiatives marketed as religious ministries with government oversight. (2/21)
Stat:
Big Tobacco's 'Harm Reduction': Is It For Real, Or A Sham?
This year could shape up to be a historic one for tobacco control — or one in which Big Tobacco accelerates its steady transformation into Big Nicotine. We are hoping for the former, but aren’t betting against the latter. (Howard K. Koh and Michael Fiore, 2/21)