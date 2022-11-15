Viewpoints: Mental Health Apps Have A Data Dark Side; Evusheld Not Protecting Against New Variants
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
Scientific American:
Mental Health Apps Are Not Keeping Your Data Safe
Mental health technologies such as bots and chat lines serve people who are experiencing a crisis. They are some of the most vulnerable users of any technology, and they should expect their data to be kept safe, protected and confidential. (Piers Gooding and Timothy Kariotis, 11/15)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Why New COVID Variants Just Sent Me Back To Solitary Confinement
For those of us who are immunocompromised, last month was a real gut punch. As the headlines started trickling in — “Certain variants not neutralized by Evusheld” — visions of sugarplums and a normal-adjacent holiday season surrounded by family and friends and a feast-laden table disappeared. (Dipti S. Barot, 11/12)
Dallas Morning News:
What Hispanic Publications Reveal About The 1917-18 Influenza Pandemic
The 1917-18 flu pandemic was one of the most deadly infections, killing approximately 50 million people at its peak. Despite its severity and impact, information surrounding the pandemic was limited because of the heavy censorship during World War I. However, Hispanic publications of the time allow us to have a better understanding of the impact of this disease. (Carolina Lopez-Herrera, 11/15)
Scientific American:
Climate Change Is Fueling A Public Health Crisis. Doctors Need To Address This
It’s time for doctors to recognize, and policy makers to plan for, the effect of climate change on people’s health. My colleagues and I are working at George Washington University on this issue. (Neelu Tummala, 11/14)
Stat:
Medicare Advantage Has Failed. Replace It With Medicare Future
Medicare Advantage began life as a brilliant idea: a public-private partnership to keep older people healthier and reduce costs. At the time in 1992, both President George H.W. Bush and his challenger, Bill Clinton, supported it. Twenty-five years later, a different consensus is clear. (Steve Cohen, 11/15)
The CT Mirror:
The Sunshine Protection Act Is A Shortsighted Plan
It’s the time of year when sunlight, or lack thereof, in the evenings, emerges as a health concern — made even worse by the dreaded change from daylight savings time (DST) to Standard time (ST). The change contributes to an uptick of a host of mental and physical health concerns every year, from diet and mood changes to stroke and automobile accidents. (Mindy Reutter, 11/15)